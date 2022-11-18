Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues renew interest in Barcelona forward; Liverpool monitoring English midfielder, and more - November 18, 2022

Chelsea are expected to use the January transfer window to revamp their squad after a rocky start to the season. Graham Potter's wards are eighth in the Premier League after 14 games, 16 points behind surprise leaders Arsenal.

Meanwhile, the Blues have reignited their interest in a Barcelona forward. Elsewhere, Liverpool are monitoring an English midfielder. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 18, 2022:

Chelsea renew Ousmane Dembele interest

Ousmane Dembele is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have reignited their interest in Ousmane Dembele, according to SPORT via Caught Offside.

The French forward signed an extension with Barcelona this summer and has been in good form this season. Dembele has five goals and seven assists from 20 games across competitions, and his injury woes seem to be behind him.

The Blues are planning to exercise a €50 million release clause in the Frenchman’s contract.

Potter is looking to add more bite to his frontline this year, and the 25-year-old could be a fabulous option. The London giants have a long-term interest in Dembele, and his arrival could transform a faltering attack.

Liverpool monitoring Mason Mount

Mason Mount has admirers at Anfield.

Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Mason Mount, according to The Guardian. With his contract set to run out in 2024, the English midfielder is locked in negotiations with Chelsea for a new deal.

However, there's uncertainty surrounding the 23-year-old's future, with talks on hold due to the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Mount has generated admirers at clubs around Europe after a string of impressive outings with the Blues.

The Englishman has two goals and six assists in 21 games across competitions this season. Liverpool are in the market for a new midfielder and are monitoring Mount's situation with interest. The Blues would be loathe to lose their prized assets, but Mount is among the lowest earners at the club.

The 23-year-old desires a deal that matches his efforts, but the London giants' recent offer is below his expectations. Liverpool are hoping to take advantage of the situation, while Juventus are also monitoring the player.

Fabrizio Romano updates on three Blues targets

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has shed light on Chelsea's pursuit of three players.

The Blues are preparing to help Potter assemble a squad fit for his tactics. The English manager took charge at Stamford Bridge in September but has endured a topsy turvy time so far.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano noted that the London giants are hot on the heels of Brazilian teenage sensation Endrick.

"Part of Chelsea’s rebuilding job means they are tracking some of the best young talents in world football. Still, it could be a long process. On Endrick, Chelsea are in the race along with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, but it’s still too early as nothing is decided yet," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"The Palmeiras wonderkid has also confirmed he’s now studying English: 'But I’m not gonna answer about my future club. Of course, I’d like to play Champions League in 2, three or four years. I’m open to all the clubs, waiting for the best proposal for me and my family.'"

Romano also spoke about the two other targets — Romeo Lavia and Arsen Zakharyan.

“Romeo Lavia was a target in the summer, but there are no fresh contacts yet after their August approach. Arsen Zakharyan wants the move to Chelsea, and they’re working to sign him. They have many, really many talents in the radar, but now with new directors, the decision will be re-discussed again," wrote Romano.

The Blues spent a fortune to revamp their squad this summer, bringing in the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella.

