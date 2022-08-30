Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues restart talks for Barcelona striker; former player urges club to sign Crystal Palace attacker, and more - August 30, 2022

Chelsea remain eager to add more quality to their ranks before the end of the summer. Manager Thomas Tuchel is expected to invest in attack as he looks to contend for the league title.

Meanwhile, the Blues have resumed talks with Barcelona for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Elsewhere, former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has urged the London giants to sign a Crystal Palace attacker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 30, 2022:

Chelsea restart talks for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could arrive at Stamford Bridge this week

Chelsea have resumed talks with Barcelona for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Spanish news outlet Relevo via Caught Offside.

The Gabon international has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for quite a while, but a move is yet to materialise. Recent reports suggested that the Blues were ready to walk away from the deal after talks hit a standstill.

Auba still waiting for clubs to agree on the fee — deal up to the two clubs now. New important meeting scheduled on Tuesday for Pierre Aubameyang with Chelsea and Barcelona discussing on the structure of the deal. Still no full agreement but parties at work.Auba still waiting for clubs to agree on the fee — deal up to the two clubs now. New important meeting scheduled on Tuesday for Pierre Aubameyang with Chelsea and Barcelona discussing on the structure of the deal. Still no full agreement but parties at work. 🚨🔵 #CFCAuba still waiting for clubs to agree on the fee — deal up to the two clubs now. https://t.co/fYtdr2zyHN

However, it now appears that the London giants have resumed negotiations to get the transfer across the line.

The Blaugrana are eager to cash in on Aubameyang, while the player is also ready to return to the Premier League. Tuchel remains in the hunt for a new No. 9 after the departure of Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku (on loan) this summer. Aubameyang could fill up one of the two voids.

Following the arrival of Robert Lewandowski at the Camp Nou, Aubameyang is no longer the first-choice striker at the club. The Gabonese could fancy a reunion with Tuchel, under whom he flourished at Borussia Dortmund a few years ago.

Luke Chadwick urges Blues to sign Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha could be on the move this summer.

Luke Chadwick believes Wilfried Zaha could hit the ground running if he arrives at Chelsea. The Ivorian is in the final year of his contract with Crystal Palace and could leave the club this summer.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Chadwick said that a move for Zaha would have minimal risk, as he has experience in the Premier League.

"Zaha’s obviously got a huge amount of affection for Crystal Palace; he’s been there a long time and burst onto the scene there as a youngster before getting a move to Manchester United. It didn’t really work out at United, but he’s the top man at Palace," said Chadwick.

He continued:

"He’s played in the Premier League for a long time, and I think he could hit the ground running for a top club; it’s a deal without the same kind of risk element as when you sign a player from outside this league."

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Chelsea will look to sign Wilfried Zaha if they fail to complete the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer.

#CPFC #CFC Chelsea will look to sign Wilfried Zaha if they fail to complete the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer. 🚨Chelsea will look to sign Wilfried Zaha if they fail to complete the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer.🇨🇮 🔴 #CPFC 🔵 #CFC https://t.co/Hp81KDMobJ

Chadwick added that the Blues need to reinforce their attack this summer and proposed Zaha as an option.

"Chelsea have had a mixed start to the season – it looks like Havertz and Sterling are developing quite a nice partnership up top, but I think they definitely still need to add to that. It would be interesting to see if they pursue Zaha, and if he’d be interested in the move, but I think he’s a top player who’s shown he’s good enough to play for one of the top clubs in the Premier League," said Chadwick.

Zaha has three goals from three games in the league this season.

Tiemoue Bakayoko could join Newcastle United this summer

Tiemoue Bakayoko is unlikely to play a role at Stamford Bridge this season.

Tiemoue Bakayoko could leave Chelsea to move to St. James' Park this summer, according to Calciomercato via Caught Offside.

The French midfielder joined AC Milan last summer on a two-year deal, but the Rossoneri want to end his stint this summer. The situation has generated interest from Newcastle United, who want to secure the player's services.

Bakayoko appears to have no future at Stamford Bridge, so the Blues could be happy to let him go. Nottingham Forest are also keeping a close eye on the player, whose current with the Blues expires in 2024. The Frenchman could either leave on loan again or move permanently.

