Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues retain Victor Osimhen interest; Tottenham remain in Conor Gallagher chase, and more - January 22, 2024

Chelsea are putting together final preparations ahead of their EFL Cup semifinal second leg against Middlesbrough on Tuesday (January 23). Mauricio Pochettino's team are trailing 1-0 in the tie, following their defeat in the first leg away from home.

Meanwhile, the Blues have retained an interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur could script a late move for Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to a journalist.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 22, 2024:

Chelsea retain Victor Osimhen interest, says journalist

Victor Osimhen has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea continue to monitor Victor Osimhen with interest ahead of a move this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Blues are in the market for a new No. 9 and have their eyes on the Napoli hitman for the role. However, the Serie A giants have no desire to let their prized asset leave in the middle of the season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that the Blues would like to bring the Nigerian to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

"Obviously, there are lots of names out there. First and foremost, I think we need to consider that Chelsea would ideally be looking at a short-term solution right now.

"The possibility of signing Osimhen is still in the background, and that is one they would like to do in the summer," says Jones.

He continued:

"Conversations have happened around that, and whether it could happen. The same can be said about Ivan Toney, to be honest. There is a possibility of one of those players actually arriving in the summer."

Osimhen could be an apt replacement for the on-loan Romelu Lukaku, who is on loan at AS Roma and not part of Pochettino's plans.

Tottenham Hotspur remain in Conor Gallagher pursuit

Conor Gallagher's future remains up in the air.

Tottenham Hotspur could move for Conor Gallagher before the end of January, according to transfer insider Paul Brown.

The English midfielder enters the final year of his contract with Chelsea next season but hasn't been offered a new deal yet. Spurs have been hot on the heels of Gallagher this month, but the Blues' asking price has been a deal breaker.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said that Tottenham will try to test their London rivals' resolve come the end of this month.

"So sources at Tottenham were very quick to come out and deny that any talks have taken place between the clubs for Conor Gallagher, but we do know that the club like Gallagher a lot.

"It wouldn't surprise me if Daniel Levy tries a lowball offer towards the end of the window just to test Chelsea's resolve because Chelsea are asking quite a lot of money for Conor Gallagher, and I don't think Spurs are going to spend that kind of money on anyone this month," said Brown.

He continued:

"But as we get closer to the end of the window, we'll start to see just how desperate Chelsea are to bring some cash in by the end of January.

"I think that is what the Spurs' strategy might be here. I wouldn't be at all surprised if you see some action for Gallagher in the last couple of days of the window."

Gallagher is a first-team regular under Pochettino this season, starting 24 of 26 games across competitions.

Ian Maatsen could leave Stamford Bridge in the summer, says Fabrizio Romano

Ian Maatsen has hit the ground running at Signal Iduna Park.

Ian Maatsen could permanently leave Chelsea this summer, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch left-back joined Borussia Dortmund on loan this month and has made two starts, setting up one goal. Maatsen had struggled for chances under Pochettino, and there remains a doubt regarding his future at Stamford Bridge.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Bundesliga club have the option to permanently sign the 21-year-old this summer.

"With Chelsea and Maatsen, I think he was already close to leaving last summer because they trust other players in that position including Ben Chilwell, and Maatsen wanted to play on regular basis.

"There is the option for Dortmund to make the deal permanent, let’s see if they decide to take it," wrote Romano.

The Blues are expected to sign a new left-back this year, with Alphonso Davies on their radar.