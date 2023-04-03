Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues sack Graham Potter; Juventus want Kepa Arrizabalaga, and more - April 3, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday (April 4) in the Premier League. The London giants are coming off a demoralising 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Blues have parted ways with manager Graham Potter. Elsewhere, Juventus are interested in goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on April 3, 2023.

Chelsea sack Graham Potter

Graham Potter has left Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have announced the departure of Graham Potter, following a string of indifferent results.

The English manager took charge at Stamford Bridge in September after the club had parted ways with Thomas Tuchel. Unfortunately, Potter struggled to find his feel in London. Despite investing heavily in the squad, results failed to improve, with the loss against Aston Villa on Saturday being his 11 defeat in 32 games in charge.

That proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Potter, who had been under intense pressure for quite some time. The Blues had delayed a decision, hoping the Englishman would turn things around but eventually ran out of patience. With the club entering the business end of the season and games coming in thick and fast, co-owner Todd Boehly decided to opt for a change.

Chelsea have issued a statement via their website, thanking Potter for his efforts and announcing Bruno Saltor as interim head coach:

"Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club. Graham has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition. In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid," read the statement.

It continued:

"Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future. Bruno Saltor will take charge of the team as interim head coach."

The Blues are likely to continue their search for a new manager, with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique and Antonio Conte being available.

Juventus want Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga is wanted in Turin.

Juventus are interested in Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The Spanish goalkeeper has enjoyed a new lease of life this season, registering 11 clean sheets in 28 appearances across competitions. However, his future could be up in the air following Potter's departure. Kepa's contract with Chelsea runs till 2025, but the Bianconeri want him in Turin this summer.

The Serie A giants are looking for a long-term replacement for Wojciech Szczesny, and Kepa fits the bill. The 27-year-old has done well to keep a player of Edouard Mendy's ilk on the bench this season.

However, with the Senegalese linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, prising Kepa away won't be an easy task. Juventus' financial woes could also put a dent in their plans, as the Spanish goalkeeper is likely to command a fat transfer fee.

Blues unwilling to let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang join Barcelona

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might not return to the Camp Nou this summer.

Chelsea don't want to sanction Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's move to Barcelona this summer, according to Todofichajes via Caught Offside.

The 33-year-old left the Camp Nou to arrive at Stamford Bridge last summer but has failed to live up to expectations. The Gabon international has struggled to break into the first team, registering just three goals and one assist in 19 games across competitions.

He has been heavily linked with a return to the Blaugrana this summer, with the La Liga leaders hoping that the Blues will santion his departure. The Blues were previously ready to let Aubameyang rejoin Barcelona. However, the London side were left unimpressed by the fact that the club approached the player without their permission.

They will not sell Aubameyang to Barcelona as a result, and the 33-year-old will have to look for alternate suitors. Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid are among the clubs eyeing the player at the moment.

