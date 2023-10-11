Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues sent Evan Ferguson warning; club suffer Ivan Toney blow, and more - October 11, 2023

Chelsea have struggled to get going this season under Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentinean manager took charge at Stamford Bridge this summer but has endured a difficult start to his tenure. They're 11th in the Premier League but have won their last three games across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Blues have been warned that prising Brighton & Hove Albion striker Even Ferguson away in 2024 won’t be easy. Elsewhere, the London giants have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 11, 2023:

Chelsea sent Evan Ferguson warning

Evan Ferguson has been a huge hit at the Amex.

Brighton & Hove Albion are unlikely to let Evan Ferguson leave next summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Irish striker has emerged as a target for Chelsea, who're looking to sign a new No. 9 next year. The 18-year-old is the next big thing to emerge at the Amex, and his form has already turned heads at Stamford Bridge.

Ferguson has four goals in nine games this season, and the Blues believe he could help solve their striker’s crisis. The London giants have struggled in the final third under Pochettino - scoring 11 times in eight league games - so changes could happen in 2024.

However, on The Debrief podcast, Romano said that the Seagulls intend to keep the teenager at the Amex for another season.

“Evan Ferguson continues to attract interest, but I don’t have confirmation on a release clause in his new deal. I think Brighton are also relaxed on this situation – even though they know many top clubs are keeping an eye on Ferguson.

"At the same time, they also want to give him time. There is no rush, so I’m not sure he will move next summer,” said Romano.

He continued:

“I understand the plan is to keep him for at least one more season, so it won’t be easy for top clubs to sign him.”

Chelsea will face tremendous competition for Ferguson when he eventually becomes available.

Blues suffer Ivan Toney blow

Ivan Toney is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have suffered a blow in their quest to sign Ivan Toney in January. According to TeamTalk, Brentford are unlikely to let the English striker leave this winter.

Toney is currently serving an eight-month ban due to his involvement in illegal betting but will return to action in January. The Blues are hoping to prise him away at the turn of the year to address their woeful form in front of goal.

However, it now appears that the Bees intend to ruin their plans. Brentford are eager to hold on to their prized asset for the season as they fight to remain in the Premier League.

They have struggled in their frontman’s absence, so they would hate to lose him in the middle of the campaign. A decision regarding Toney’s future will only be taken in the summer. However, the report adds that a move could be possible in January if Brentford receive a fee in the region of £70 million.

Victor Osimhen locked in talks with Napoli

Victor Osimhen’s future remains up in the air.

Victor Osimhen is locked in talks with Napoli regarding his future, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Nigerian striker is unhappy with the Serie A champions’ decision to mock him on social media and could leave in the summer. Chelsea have their eyes on the 24-year-old as they continue their search for Romelu Lukaku's successor.

The Belgian striker’s future with the Blues is all but over, with the player currently on loan at AS Roma. The London giants want to offload the player next summer and replace him with Osimhen.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that a decision regarding the Nigerian’s future remains pending.

“There are still discussions ongoing between Osimhen’s camp and Napoli; no decision made yet. It will continue in the next weeks to understand what’s going to happen,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“It will be interesting to see what happens with Osimhen from here, as I’d say he is in the top seven strikers around the world.

"He perhaps still needs more top level European football experience, and he was unlucky, as (he was) injured in the first leg of (the) semifinal vs AC Milan last year, but, I think, he clearly has it in him to play at the very highest level.”

Apart from Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United have also been linked with Osimhen.