Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues sent Thomas Tuchel warning; Juventus ace flattered by links with club, and more - 10 February 2022

Chelsea secured a place in the FIFA Club World Cup final with a narrow 1-0 win over Al Hilal at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium on Wednesday. Romelu Lukaku scored the all-important goal in the 32nd minute, setting up a title showdown against Brazilian club Palmeiras on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Glen Johnson has advised the Blues not to sack Thomas Tuchel. Elsewhere, a Juventus defender is flattered by interest from the Premier League giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 10th February 2022:

Glen Johnson warns Chelsea not to sack Thomas Tuchel

Former Blues defender Glen Johnson has advised the Premier League giants not to sack Thomas Tuchel. The German enjoyed a brilliant start to his stint at Stamford Bridge by winning the UEFA Champions League last season. However, things have not been as rosy this campaign.

The London side have dropped down the title race, and are currently third in the standings, ten points behind leaders Manchester City. However, Johnson believes it would be madness to sack Tuchel.

Speaking recently, the Englishman also said that it wouldn't be a surprise if the Blues let him go.

“I’d like to think Tuchel will still be at the club next season, but it’s the hottest seat in world football. I don’t think it’d surprise anybody if he wasn’t at Chelsea, but I think it would be absolute madness for them to sack him,” said Johnson.

“I think what he has done in such a short period of time, and I think they are improving; if they keep him another season, I think they’d be doing the right thing. I can’t imagine someone will walk in and pick up from where he has left off and improve them immediately. I think it would be a mistake if he was to come under pressure,” continued Johnson.

Johnson went on to add that Ousmane Dembele could replace either Timo Werner or Christian Pulisic at Stamford Bridge.

“I don’t think Chelsea need him (Dembele), but I think he could help. He’s obviously a great player. Christian Pulisic isn’t really happening at the moment. Timo Werner’s not really happening at the moment. So if you’ve got a player who can come in and push them all for places and maybe they could trade one the other way, I reckon Chelsea would be interested in Dembele,” added Johnson.

Matthijs de Lift flattered by links with Blues

Matthijs de Ligt is flattered by interest from the Blues.

Matthijs de Ligt is flattered by interest from Chelsea, according to Sport Witness via Sport Mediaset.

The Dutchman is expected to leave Juventus this summer after failing to find his place in Turin. The Bianconeri are willing to cash in on the 22-year-old, who is looking for a new challenge. The Blues are interested in De Ligt's services, although Barcelona are also in the race for his signature.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



- Juventus are ‘ready to negotiate the sale’ of Matthijs De Ligt, who has ‘already decided to change teams at the end of the season and is ‘flattered by the advances of Barcelona and Chelsea’. @sportmediaset via @Sport_Witness Juventus are ‘ready to negotiate the sale’ of Matthijs De Ligt, who has ‘already decided to change teams at the end of the season and is ‘flattered by the advances of Barcelona and Chelsea’.- @sportmediaset via @Sport_Witness https://t.co/wQ1SUvkVSS

The Dutchman is delighted with interest from the two European giants, and would be open to joining either of them. The Blues are desperate to bolster their backline this summer, but might have to pay around €100 million for the Dutchman.

Blues interested in Marc Cucurella

The Blues have identified Marc Cucurella as a replacement for Marcos Alonso.

Chelsea have identified Marc Cucurella as a replacement for Marcos Alonso, according to The Hard Tackle via Goal. The north London side are already bracing for multiple exits from their backline this summer. The Spaniard is among the players whose future hangs in the balance.

Also Read Article Continues below

Tuchel is already missing Ben Chilwell, and is determined not to get impacted by Alonso's impending departure. The German manager believes Brighton & Hove Albion's Cucurella could fill the shoes of the Spaniard if he leaves.

Edited by Bhargav