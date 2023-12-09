Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues sent Victor Osimhen advice; club eyeing Aaron Ramsdale, and more - December 9, 2023

Chelsea are putting together final preparations for their visit to Goodison Park on Sunday (December 10) to face Everton in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino's team are tenth in the league after 15 games, 11 points behind Manchester City in fourth.

Meanwhile, the Blues have been advised to fund Napoli striker Victor Osimhen's move by player sales. Elsewhere, the London giants are interested in Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 9, 2023:

Chelsea sent Victor Osimhen advice

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin has urged the club to sign Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian forward remains unsettled at Napoli, and his contract expires in 2025. The Blues have been linked with the player by reputed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking to BestGamblingSites, Nevin said that his former club have been home to some of the best strikers in history and that Osimhen fits the bills.

"Chelsea have bought some of the best strikers in history over the last decade or two, and it often hasn’t worked. Strikers are always top-dollar, and Chelsea have already spent a fortune on players who weren’t always worth the fee.

"They’ll have to spend even more to get a top-quality striker in. I thought Victor Osimhen was the man a few years ago, and I still think he is. I’d imagine he’s the one Chelsea will go for," said Nevin.

Nevin went on to advise the London giants to offload Mykhaylo Mudryk, if needed, to fund the move.

"Chelsea have cashed in on Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic and others before, and they can do it again. It’s just business. It may not be for the fans, but it certainly is for the owners," said Nevin.

He concluded:

"A lot of teams would be interested in Mudryk! I’m not saying Chelsea should get rid of him, but Chelsea will have to sell someone if they want to get a striker as good as Osimhen in the door.

"I didn’t like seeing Mason Mount go, and I’m sure the club didn’t either, but that sale made financial sense. I’m sure similar calculations will be going on."

Mudryk has been a disappointment since arriving at Stamford Bridge from Shakhtar Donetsk in January this year.

Blues eyeing Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are eyeing Aaron Ramsdale, according to journalist Dean Jones. The English goalkeeper has dropped down the pecking order at Arsenal following the arrival of David Raya on loan from Brentford.

The Blues, meanwhile, brought in Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion to replace Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga. However, Sanchez hasn't been convincing, prompting the club to explore options. .

In his column for GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that a move for Ramsdale is unlikely in January.

"Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez managed to keep the scoreline down as Chelsea were beaten by Manchester United, but his spot in the side across 2024 can not be guaranteed.

"He has had iffy moments this season, and there is a feeling that he will face competition for the shirt by the time we get to next season - if not before," wrote Jones.

He continued:

"Aaron Ramsdale has been linked, and there is truth to their admiration of him. Signing him in January is very unlikely, not least of all because Arsenal are not going to be open to such a switch, but for next summer - if he’s up for grabs - it will be no surprise to see Chelsea competing to sign him."

Kepa joined Real Madrid on loan this summer and is unlikely to return while Mendy moved to the Middle East.

Levi Colwill not good enough for Chelsea, says former player

Levi Colwill (right) has been a first-team regular this season.

Levi Colwill is not good enough for Chelsea, according to former player Toni Cascarino.

The Englishman rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge before breaking into the first team this season. Colwill has appeared 17 times across competitions this season under Mauricio Pochettino, starting 15.

On The Game Football podcast, though, Cascarino said that the 20-year-old isn't ready to be a part of the Blues' back four.

"Some of their ins and outs were hard to understand. The idea has backfired. Reece James has struggled since he’s come back. Levi Colwill, I don’t see him as a top player.

"I think he’s still not ready to be in the Chelsea back four, and Thiago Silva is 39 years old. There are a lot of question marks,” said Cascarino.

Colwill has operated at centre-back as well as left-back under Pochettino this season.