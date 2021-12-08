Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues set to battle Liverpool for Juventus ace; club turn down Barcelona offer for star duo, and more - 8th December 2021

Chelsea are preparing to face Zenit in their final group game of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. The Blues arrive into this match off a 2-3 defeat at West Ham United in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are set to battle Liverpool to secure the services of a Juventus attacker. Elsewhere, The Blues have turned down Barcelona's offer for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 8th December 2021.

Chelsea set to battle Liverpool for Paulo Dybala

Chelsea could face competition from Liverpool for the signature of Paulo Dybala.

The Blues are eager to bolster their attack next year. The Argentinean is a long-term target for the London side, who are plotting to prise him away from Juventus. However, Liverpool have now entered the race for the 28-year-old.

Dybala has rediscovered his mojo since the return of Massimiliano Allegri this summer. The Argentinean has taken over the baton since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. The 28-year-old has registered eight goals from 15 appearances this season, attracting the attention of Chelsea.

The Blues are well stocked in the attacking department. However, the uncertainty surrounding the future of Hakim Ziyech has forced Thomas Tuchel into action. Kai Havertz and Timo Werner have struggled too. So Chelsea believe Dybala could be an upgrade on their current options in the squad.

GOAL @goal Two goals in two games for Paulo Dybala ✌️ Two goals in two games for Paulo Dybala ✌️ https://t.co/RK53v3HPhg

However, The Blues could face competition from Liverpool for the Argentinean's services. The Reds want to bring in Dybala to deal with the absence of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah for the African Cup of Nations. However, the move does have a degree of risk, as Dybala has lacked consistency throughout his career.

Blues turn down Barcelona's offer for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea have turned down Barcelona's proposals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, according to The Hard Tackle via Sport. The attacking duo has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, with the Blaugrana interested in their services.

Barcelona are eager to secure their signature in January. However, The Blues have no intention of letting the players leave in the middle of the season. As such, Chelsea may not entertain any offers for Werner and Ziyech in January.

Fabio Cannavaro backs Chelsea to defend their Champions League title

Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro has backed Chelsea to win the UEFA Champions League this season. The Blues have qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament, and are among the favourites for the trophy.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



- Fabio Cannavaro



chelsea-news.co/2021/12/italia… “I think Chelsea can do it. They have a great manager in Thomas Tuchel, and a very good team. To win the Champions League, you need a lot of things to go your way. For me, English clubs are better prepared.”- Fabio Cannavaro “I think Chelsea can do it. They have a great manager in Thomas Tuchel, and a very good team. To win the Champions League, you need a lot of things to go your way. For me, English clubs are better prepared.”- Fabio Cannavarochelsea-news.co/2021/12/italia… https://t.co/xdxs8QGLbZ

Speaking to Walfoot, as cited by Sport Witness, Cannavaro has said that the London side have the team and the manager to go all the way.

“I think Chelsea can do it. They have a great manager in Thomas Tuchel, and a very good team. Real Madrid did it three years in a row, which was a historical accomplishment for the club and Zidane, but to win the Champions League, you need a lot of things to go your way. For me, English clubs are better prepared," said Cannavaro.

