Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues set to battle Real Madrid for Bayern Munich defender; Spanish ace willing to reject Barcelona to remain at Stamford Bridge, and more - 22nd December 2021

Chelsea face Brentford in the EFL Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday. The Blues have won just once in their last five games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are set to battle Real Madrid for the services of a Bayern Munich defender. Elsewhere, Cesar Azpilicueta is willing to turn down Barcelona to remain with the Blues.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 22nd December 2021.

Chelsea set to battle Real Madrid for Niklas Sule

Chelsea are ready to battle Real Madrid for the signature of Niklas Sule.

Chelsea are ready to battle Real Madrid for the signature of Niklas Sule, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The German defender is currently in the final year of his current contract with Bayern Munich. The Bavarians want him to stay, but the 26-year-old is already looking for his next destination. Chelsea are ready to welcome Sule to Stamford Bridge.

The German arrived at the Allianz Arena in 2017. After a slow start, Sule has come into his own in recent times. The 26-year-old has developed into one of the key players at the club, earning admiration from Chelsea.

Meanwhile, the Blues are struggling to hold their backline together. Chelsea could lose as many as four defenders at the end of the season. Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen could all become free agents next summer. The Blues have had little luck in their attempts to extend the quartet's stay at the club.

Manager Thomas Tuchel is desperate to bring in a replacement for Antonio Rudiger, who has gone from strength to strength this year.

Chelsea have identified Sule, who is also in the final 12 months of his contract with Bayern Munich, as a possible target. However, the German is also wanted by Real Madrid, who could give the Blues a run for their money for the services of Sule.

Cesar Azpilicueta willing to reject Barcelona and remain at Stamford Bridge

Cesar Azpilicueta is willing to reject Barcelona to stay with Chelsea.

Cesar Azpilicueta is willing to reject Barcelona and stay with Chelsea, according to The Hard Tackle via The Athletic. The Spaniard has his heart set on extending his stay at Stamford Bridge. The 32-year-old has been at the club for a decade, and doesn't want to cut ties with the Blues right now.

Azpilicueta's current contract expires at the end of the season. Chelsea have not offered him a new deal yet, and Barcelona want to take him to the Camp Nou next year. However, Azpilicueta prefers to stay at Stamford Bridge, and is ready to turn down the Blaugrana to ensure that happens.

Chelsea face competition from Napoli for Attila Szalai

Chelsea may have to ward off competition from Napoli to get their hands on Attila Szalai.

Chelsea will have to ward off competition from Napoli to get their hands on Attila Szalai, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

The Blues have been linked with the Hungarian defender, who is tipped to leave Fenerbahce next year. The London side are impressed with the player's development, and want to add him to their roster.

Chelsea are planning to bolster their backline next year. Attila Szalai is on their wish list, but the Blues will likely face competition from Napoli, who are also monitoring the 23-year-old.

