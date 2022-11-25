Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues set to begin negotiations to sign Brighton forward; club battling Arsenal for Juventus midfielder, and more - November 25, 2022

Chelsea are hoping to usher in a new era at Stamford Bridge under Graham Potter. The English manager took over from Thomas Tuchel earlier this season but has endured a mixed start to his tenure.

Meanwhile, the London giants are preparing to initiate negotiations for a Brighton & Hove Albion forward. Elsewhere, the Blues are battling Arsenal for the signature of a Juventus midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 25, 2022:

Chelsea to begin negotiations for Leandro Trossard

Leandro Trossard has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are preparing to initiate talks with Leandro Trossard ahead of a possible move this January, according to Football Insider.

The Belgian forward has enjoyed a new lease of life this season with Brighton & Hove Albion, registering seven times and three assists in 14 games. He has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge since Potter took over the reins in September.

The English manager has seen his frontline struggle to score goals this season and remains in the hunt for fresh attacking options.

Trossard has emerged as a target ahead of the winter transfer window. The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Seagulls but is yet to sign a new deal. Brighton might be forced to cash in on him in January, although they have the option of an additional year.

The Blues are likely to take advantage of the situation. Trossard is currently with the Belgian team in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Blues battling Arsenal for Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot (right) is currently in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Chelsea are locked in a battle with Arsenal for the signature of Adrien Rabiot, according to Calciomercato via Caught Offside.

The French midfielder is unsettled at Juventus and looks set to leave next year. The 27-year-old's contract with the Serie A giants runs out at the end of the season, but he's yet to sign a new deal.

Rabiot wants €10 million (net salary) per season to extend his stay at Turin, but the Bianconeri are reluctant to meet his demands. The Blues are monitoring the situation with interest. Despite the Frenchman blowing hot and cold at Juventus, his stock remains high.

Rabiot has been on a good run of form this season, scoring five goals and setting up two more in 16 appearances. He could be an astute buy for Potter.

However, the Gunners are also hot on the heels of the Frenchman, as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his midfield. Both Premier League giants could easily match Rabiot's wage demands.

Nothing advanced between Chelsea and Pepe, says Fabrizio Romano

Pepe (right) has helped Porto stay second in Liga Portugal after 13 games.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Chelsea are not in advanced talks regarding the acquisition of Pepe.

The Brazilian winger has forced clubs around Europe to take note following a string of impressive performances for Porto. The 25-year-old, who has two registered two goals and five assists this season for the Portuguese giants, has a €75 million release clause in his contract.

The Blues have recently been linked with a move for Pepe, who's also wanted by Arsenal. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants are focussed on Christopher Nkunku right now.

"Chelsea are linked with 50 wingers every day, and at the moment, there is nothing concrete with Pepe. They will go step by step on the market; their focus is on Christopher Nkunku for June, and then we will see who they target out wide," wrote Romano.

He added:

"Rafael Leao is appreciated of course, but it’s not an easy deal for January. And no talks are ongoing for Leandro Trossard as of today, even though some outlets keep on talking up the links with Graham Potter."

Graham Potter is expected to shore up his attack in January.

