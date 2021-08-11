Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues set to launch move for French star, club in race for Russian midfielder, and more - 11th August 2021

Chelsea are preparing to take on Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night (August 11). The Blues have the chance to start the season with a bang by adding another trophy to their cabinet. Thomas Tuchel will be hoping his team can continue the hot streak from last season that helped them lift the Champions League.

The Chelsea manager is eager for more reinforcements, with a move for Romelu Lukaku all set to be completed. The Blues are expected to sign a defender this month, while a midfielder is also on Tuchel’s wish list.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer stories from 11 August 2021.

Chelsea set to launch move for French star

Jules Kounde

Chelsea are preparing to move for Jules Kounde, according to The Hard Tackle via Diario de Sevilla. The Blues have been heavily linked with the French star for some time, but a move has not yet materialized.

However, with a deal for Romelu Lukaku almost over the line, Thomas Tuchel is set to turn his attention to his next target. The German is eager to bring the Sevilla defender to Stamford Bridge and the Premier League side will launch an offensive for Kounde once Lukaku's transfer is completed.

Chelsea have already cleared space in their squad for a new defender by offloading Fikayo Tomori earlier in the summer. The Blues are also plotting to sell Kurt Zouma, as he does not feature in Tuchel’s plans for the upcoming season. The London side view Kounde as a long-term replacement for Thiago Silva.

Sevilla director Monchi on Chelsea-Koundé deal: “Many clubs have asked for Koundé. Of course there’s interest but no official bid on the table. I don’t know what’s gonna happen... if an important bid arrives, we’ll sell as this is our policy to improve the team”. 🔵 #CFC #Sevilla — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2021

The player himself is eager to move to Chelsea, knowing very well that the Blues could help him achieve wonders in his career. Sevilla are also willing to let their star leave this summer for the right price.

Blues in race for Russian midfielder

Chelsea are interested in Dynamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan, according to Sport Witness via Sport-Express. The Blues are considering additions to their midfield this summer, despite having a plethora of options in their squad. Thomas Tuchel is eager to improve his choices, with the German aiming to defend their UEFA Champions League title as well as fight for the league in the upcoming season.

Chelsea could sign Zakharyan for €12m, with that figure expected to rise to €15 in a year. The 18-year-old registered six goals and four assists in 16 games for Dynamo Moscow last season and is also wanted by RB Leipzig.

Chelsea star given 48-hour joining deadline by Serie A giants

Tammy Abraham

AS Roma have afforded Tammy Abraham 48 hours to decide his future, according to The Express via The Athletic. The Serie A side have reportedly offered Chelsea £34m for the Englishman’s services, but Abraham is yet to decide on his next destination. The Blues consider him surplus to requirements after reportedly striking a deal for Romelu Lukaku and are ready to bid him goodbye.

Roma have agreed a fee with Chelsea over Tammy Abraham, but are waiting on the player's approval, reports @DiMarzio. pic.twitter.com/PEiLgbGY45 — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 9, 2021

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is pushing for a move, but the Chelsea man wants to stay in London amid interest from Arsenal. The Blues prefer to sell him to an overseas club and the Serie A side want Abraham to make his mind up in the next two days.

