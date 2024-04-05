Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues set Romelu Lukaku price, Borussia Dortmund want Ian Maatsen stay, and more - April 5, 2024

Chelsea secured a stunning 4-3 win over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Thursday, April 4, at Stamford Bridge. An early Conor Gallagher opener and a hattrick from Cole Palmer helped Mauricio Pochettino's side earn all three points.

Meanwhile, the Blues have set their asking price for Romelu Lukaku. Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund want Ian Maatsen to stay at the club beyond this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from April 5, 2024.

Chelsea set Romelu Lukaku price

Romelu Lukaku's time at Stamford Bridge could be coming to an end

Chelsea are willing to let Romelu Lukaku leave for €60 million this summer, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri. The Belgian striker joined AS Roma on loan at the beginning of this season and has been a hit at the Stadio Olimpico. Lukaku has registered 18 goals and four assists from 38 games across competitions this season but is unlikely to return to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are already looking for his replacement, with Napoli's Victor Osimhen their preferred choice for the role. The London giants also have their eyes on Brentford hitman Ivan Toney and Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres.

As such, Chelsea are willing to let Lukaku leave at the end of this season for the above-quoted fee. However, Tavolieri also added that a deal could happen for €40 million.

Borussia Dortmund want Ian Maatsen stay

Ian Maatsen has been a hit in the Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund are keen to keep Ian Maatsen at Signal Iduna Park beyond this season, according to Sky Deutschland.

The Dutch left-back left Chelsea in January to join the Bundesliga giants and has been a hit in Germany so far. Maatsen has established himself as a first-team regular under Edin Terzic, registering one goal and two assists from 13 games across competitions.

Dortmund are pleased with his efforts and want to keep him permanently at the club. However, the 22-year-old's €35 million valuation is threatening to ruin their plans. Dortmund want to address the situation by seeking a second loan deal this summer. They have already informed the London giants of their intentions, but are yet to receive a response. Maatsen has a contract with the Blues until 2026.

Enzo Fernandez remains settled with the Blues

Enzo Fernandez is not looking to leave Stamford Bridge

Enzo Fernandez has ended any speculation regarding his future by revealing that he remains settled with Chelsea.

The Argentinean's future was subject to rumours earlier this campaign, although those reports have disappeared of late. Fernandez remains a key figure for the Blues right now and has been a first-team regular this season. The 23-year-old has appeared 37 times across competitions, registering seven goals and four assists.

Speaking after the win over Manchester United, Fernandez insisted that the London giants will improve next season.

"The first six months weren’t easy, changing country, language, I had a child… It wasn’t easy coming here, but now everything is better, I’m more settled and enjoying it," said Fernandez.

He continued:

"Of course, I’m not happy with the position we’re in, I don’t like losing, it frustrates me a little, but you have to accept this process. There are a lot of young players, and next season will be better."

Chelsea are expected to bring in reinforcements this summer, but Fernandez remains firmly in their plans.