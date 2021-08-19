Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues set to submit final offer for La Liga star, club restart talks for French midfielder, and more - 19th August 2021

Chelsea have already signed Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Bettinelli this summer, but remain in the market for further additions. The Blues plan to add a central defender to their roster this month and could also reinforce their midfield before the end of the summer.

The Blues are looking are eager to add more silverware to their cabinet this season. Thomas Tuchel has already picked up a UEFA Super Cup to add to his UEFA Champions League trophy from last season.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 19 August 2021.

Chelsea set to submit final offer for La Liga star

Chelsea are preparing a final bid to bring Jules Kounde to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are preparing a final offer for Jules Kounde, according to The Hard Tackle via AS. The Blues have been hot on the heels of the Frenchman for some time. Thomas Tuchel wants to add a new right-sided central defender to his squad before the end of the summer. He has earmarked the 22-year-old as his preferred choice.

However, negotiations with Sevilla have not been a walk in the park. The Frenchman has an €80m release clause and even though Chelsea attempted to lower that by including Kurt Zouma in their offer, things did not work out. The Premier League giants then turned their attention to Romelu Lukaku but are now expected to return for Kounde.

Interestingly, the Frenchman's release clause will rise by €10m in the final 15 days of the summer, so the Blues might have to pay €90m if they do not hurry. Sevilla apparently added that clause to help them deal with the rush for a replacement at the end of the transfer window.

🚨Sevilla will only sell for Kounde's €80 million release clause and have no interest in player swaps. However, Kounde's release clause rises to €90 million the closer it gets to the August 31st deadline.If Chelsea want to sign Kounde they have to complete it in the coming days pic.twitter.com/RyNsiQIoSb — Felix ⭐️⭐️ (@cfc_felix_) August 19, 2021

However, it appears that Chelsea might finally have raised the funds to finish a deal. Tammy Abraham has been sold to AC Milan for €40m while Zouma is also likely to depart in the coming days. As such, the Blues could launch a final bid to bring Kounde to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Blues restart talks for French midfielder

Chelsea have resumed talks with Aurelien Tchouameni's representatives.

Chelsea have resumed talks with the representatives of Aurelien Tchouameni regarding a move, according to The Express via Simon Phillips. The Blues have held an interest in the player for some time and were eager to bring him to Stamford Bridge at the start of the summer.

Things slowed down after the Premier League giants turned their attention to signing Romelu Lukaku.

Hearing Chelsea have held fresh talks with Tchouameni reps.



Some big decisions to make in the final stages of the window... — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) August 19, 2021

However, with the Belgian now a part of the squad and Manchester United reportedly eyeing a move for Tchouameni, Chelsea have returned to the table. The Blues are looking to steal a march on their rivals even though a midfielder is not high up on their agenda.

Thomas Tuchel reluctant to let Chelsea star leave

Thomas Tuchel has refused to let go of Hakim Ziyech.

Thomas Tuchel has blocked Hakim Ziyech’s move to AC Milan, according to The Express via Calciomercato. Chelsea were previously willing to let the Moroccan leave this summer for the right price. The Rossoneri are interested in taking the player on loan but have not submitted an official bid yet.

However, a move now looks unlikely after Tuchel used Ziyech regularly in the pre-season. The Moroccan is currently out of action with a shoulder injury.

