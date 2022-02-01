Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues could sign Barcelona star before summer; club receive boost in Erling Haaland pusuit, and more - 1 February 2022

Chelsea are ready to welcome Plymouth Argyle to Stamford Bridge on Saturday for a fourth-round game in the FA Cup. Manager Thomas Tuchel will be eager to stamp his authority in the tournament as he attempts to turn the Blues' faltering campaign around.

Meanwhile, the Blues could sign a Barcelona star before the end of the season. Elsewhere, the London side have received a boost in their pursuit of Erling Haaland.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 1 February 2022.

Chelsea could sign Ousmane Dembele before summer

Chelsea could secure the services of Ousmane Dembele before the end of the season, according to Football London via Mundo Deportivo. The London side were heavily linked with a move for the Barcelona ace in January. However, the Frenchman ended up staying at the Camp Nou.

Dembele's future has been subject to speculation in the last few months. The 24-year-old has failed to impress new manager Xavi, while his injury woes also show no signs of receding. With his current contract set to expire at the end of the season, the Blaugrana were eager to offload him in January. That was after the player rejected a contract extension involving a pay cut.

Meanwhile, the Blues were eager to reunite Dembele with Tuchel, but a move didn't see the light of day. The Premier League giants remain interested in Dembele, and are expected to return for him in the summer.

Tuchel is unimpressed with the attacking players at his disposal. The German manager is confident he can get Dembele back to his best at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are planning a Bosman move for the player this summer, but could get their hands on him before that.

That's because Barcelona are set to meet with the player's agent on Tuesday to discuss their next move. They could opt to mutually terminate the 24-year-old's contract six months ahead of schedule. That would make the Frenchman a free agent, and the Blues could lap him up mid-season.

However, the London side cannot register him before the next transfer window begins. Moreover, they'll need to have the minimum stipulated number of homegrown players in their squad before they register Dembele.

Blues receive boost in Erling Haaland pursuit

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Erling Haaland. According to Football London, Manchester City's decision to sign Julian Alvarez could clear the path for the London side to sign the Norwegian.

The Citizens were among several teams interested in Haaland. The Borussia Dortmund striker could be available for £63 million this summer, as per a release clause in his contract.

However, after completing the signing of Alvarez, City are expected to concentrate on other areas of the park at the end of the season. Haaland might no longer be a priority for Pep Guardiola, which would delight Tuchel.

The German remains eager to work with Haaland, but there is still expected to be intense competition for the 21-year-old.

Chelsea sign Charlton Athletic prodigy Mason Burstow

Chelsea have secured the services of Mason Burstow from Charlton Athletic, according to The Daily Mail.

The 18-year-old will continue his development with the Addicks, and arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer. Burstow earned the admiration of the London side after scoring six goals in 14 games for Charlton this season.

The Blues made a substantial bid for the 18-year-old, submitting two offers to convince the League One side. Burstow scored for the Addicks in their defeat to Hartlepool in the EFL Trophy last week. He was left out of the squad against Portsmouth on Monday to enable him complete his Stamford Bridge transfer.

