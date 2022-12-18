Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues sign Christopher Nkunku; Christian Pulisic opens up on his future, and more - December 18, 2022

Chelsea are expected to go all out to finish in the UEFA Champions League places when the season resumes at the end of the month. Graham Potter’s wards are languishing in eighth place in the Premier League after 14 games.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Blues have completed the signing of Christopher Nkunku. Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic has opened up on his future.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 18, 2022:

Chelsea sign Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku will ply his trade at Stamford Bridge next season.

Chelsea have completed the signing of Christopher Nkunku, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Blues have been hot on the heels of the French forward for a while and have recently been locked in negotiations with RB Leipzig. Potter is eager to add more bite to his attack, and Nkunku is a priority.

The 25-year-old has been in blistering form for Leipzig recently. Nkunku has appeared 23 times for Leipzig this season, scoring 17 goals and setting up four more. He was initially part of the Les Bleus squad for the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar but was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



French striker can be considered new Chelses player, starting from July 2023. It’s all signed/sealed with RB Leipzig and player side. Christopher Nkunku deal, signed and sealed — here we go now confirmed. All documents and contracts are also signed, it’s 100% closed.🤝🏻 #CFC French striker can be considered new Chelses player, starting from July 2023. It’s all signed/sealed with RB Leipzig and player side. Christopher Nkunku deal, signed and sealed — here we go now confirmed. All documents and contracts are also signed, it’s 100% closed. 🔵🤝🏻 #CFCFrench striker can be considered new Chelses player, starting from July 2023. It’s all signed/sealed with RB Leipzig and player side. https://t.co/u0gOytyM4U

The London giants are eager to upgrade their attack next year after a poor showing this season.

Nkunku will spend the rest of the season with Leipzign before joining up with Potter’s squad in the summer. All necessary paperwork for the move has been completed, with only the official announcement from Chelsea pending.

Christian Pulisic opens up on his future

Christian Pulisic (left) could leave Stamford Bridge in 2023.

Christian Pulisic has remained coy regarding his future. The American forward has blown hot and cold since joining Chelsea in 2019 and has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge next year.

The 24-year-old has struggled for game time under Potter this season, giving rise to speculation regarding his future.

USMNT Only @usmntonly



AC Milan, Inter, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are interested -- but don't want to cover his wages in full. Both Newcastle United and Liverpool are interested in a loan deal for Christian Pulisic this January, but Chelsea would prefer to send him to another league.AC Milan, Inter, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are interested -- but don't want to cover his wages in full. https://t.co/VHEVqpfGJe

Speaking in a recent interview, Pulisic hinted that a move away from the Blues could be on the cards.

“Right now, I’m absolutely back at Chelsea and focused, and that’s where my mind is at. Ready to finish the season. But you know how things work in football, things change. Anything can happen. Things change quickly, for sure. We all know it. At the moment, I’m just pushing myself in training and working at Chelsea because that’s where I am right now,” said Pulisic.

The American has one goal and two assists in 18 games across competitions for the Blues this season.

Blues receive boost in Youssoufa Moukoko pursuit

Youssoufa Moukoko could be available on a Bosman move in the summer.

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Youssoufa Moukoko. The German’s agent, Patrick Williams, has said that his client is not in talks to extend his association with Borussia Dortmund.

The 18-year-old is one of the most talented young attackers in the Bundesliga at the moment. His contract with BvB runs out at the end of the season, and the Blues are eager to secure his services next year.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen

Recent reports have suggested that Moukoko is about to sign a new deal at Signal Iduna Park. However, speaking to Sky Sports Germany, Williams has refuted those claims.

“I can confirm that we are not about to conclude a contract extension with Borussia Dortmund. I can also assure you that the numbers that are circulating are simply not correct, and Youssoufa was never offered that much. But we are still in contact with Dortmund and will see what the next few days bring,” said Williams.

He added:

“A player like Youssoufa is interesting for every top club in the world, especially when he is free and has a future in the German national team.”

The 18-year-old has amassed six goals and as many assists in 22 games this season across competitions for Dortmund.

