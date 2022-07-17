Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues sign Kalidou Koulibaly; Barcelona preparing offer for Spanish full-back, and more - July 16, 2022

Chelsea are working to improve their squad ahead of the new season. Manager Thomas Tuchel is expected to get his team back to their best next season after a disappointing 2021-22 campaign.

Meanwhile, the Premier League giants have announced the arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly. Elsewhere, Barcelona are preparing an offer for a Blues full-back. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 16, 2022:

Chelsea sign Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly will ply his trade at Stamford Bridge next season.

Chelsea have completed the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli. The Senegalese central defender has been one of the premier centre-backs in the game recently.

The Blues have been hot on his heels for a while and have finally brought him to Stamford Bridge. The 31-year-old has put pen to paper on a four-year deal.

Speaking on the occasion, Koulibaly said that he's delighted to join the London giants.

“I’m very happy to be here with this team at Chelsea. It’s a big team in the world, and my dream was always to play in the Premier League. Chelsea came first to get me in 2016. but we didn’t make it. Now when they came to me, I accepted it because they really wanted me to come to the Premier League to play for them,” said Koulibaly.

He added:

“When I spoke to my good friends Edou and Jorginho, they made my choice easier so I’m really happy to be with you today. I want to thank the fans because I saw a lot of them in London, and on the plane, everybody was happy for me to be here. So I want to thank them, and I hope the season will be really good, and we will give some good moments to the fans.”

Barcelona preparing offer for Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta has admirers at the Camp Nou

Barcelona are preparing an offer for Cesar Azpilicueta, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish full-back has been heavily linked with a move to the Camp Nou and has already agreed personal terms with the La Liga giants. Chelsea are ready to let him leave for a suitable bid.

The Blaugrana are currently focused on other targets and want to turn their attention to Azpilicueta once they complete those deals. Barcelona are hoping to add more quality to their right-back slot and believe the Spaniard would be ideal for the role.

Thomas Tuchel opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United this summer.

Thomas Tuchel has refused to rule out a possible move for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Portuguese has been heavily linked with the Blues this summer, although it was reported that the Stamford Bridge club are not interested in his signature.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Tuchel heaped praise on Ronaldo but remained coy about a possible move for the 37-year-old.

"He's a fantastic player for another fantastic club in the Premier League, but out of respect we don't comment on these players because we don't like other coaches to speak about our players. This is where it has to stay. We focused on our top target Raheem Sterling who we could sign. and everything else stays behind closed doors," said Tuchel.

