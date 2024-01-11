Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues could sign Lautaro Martinez for £100 million; club set Conor Gallagher price, and more - January 11, 2024

Chelsea will have to quickly regroup following their shock 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup semifinal first leg in miweek. Mauricio Pochettino’s team next face Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday (January 13) in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the Blues could secure the services of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez this month if they are willing to pay a premium fee. Elsewhere, the London giants have set their asking price for midfielder Conor Gallagher.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 11, 2024:

Chelsea could sign Lautaro Martinez for £100 million

Lautaro Martinez is a long-term target at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea could sign Lautaro Martinez this month if they are willing to cough up £80-100 million, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Argentinean forward remains a key player for Inter Milan, registering 18 goals and four assists from 24 appearances across competitions this season. The Blues are on the hunt for a new No. 9 to lead their line and are long-term admirers of Martinez.

The Nerazzurri are in talks to tie the 26-year-old down to a new deal, and an extension is likely to materialise soon. However, the situation could change should the London giants arrive with a colossal offer, says Jones.

The Serie A giants are going through trouble times and wouldn’t mind letting their prized asset leave if it helps stabilise their finances.

Blues set Conor Gallagher price

Conor Gallagher could be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge this month.

Chelsea will allow Conor Gallagher to leave for £60 million this month, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The English midfielder’s contract with the Blues expires in 2025, but he hasn’t signed a new deal yet. Gallagher has been a first-team regular under Pochettino this season, registering 25 appearances across competitions, starting 23.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that the 23-year-old will be sold in January for a decent offer.

“Conor Gallagher wants to stay at Chelsea, and it’s clear Mauricio Pochettino values him highly. He’s probably been Chelsea’s second-best player behind only Cole Palmer.

"However, Gallagher’s contract expires in summer 2025, and Chelsea’s policy is to listen to offers for any player with less than two years left on their existing deal. It was the same with Mason Mount prior to his move to Manchester United,” wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“This means either Gallagher signing a new deal (and talks haven’t advanced yet) or the club contemplating a sale at the right price. Chelsea are not actively offering up Gallagher just yet, but if an appealing offer emerges he could yet be sold in January.”

Jacobs went on to confirm Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Gallagher, adding that Spurs have had their eyes on the player for a while.

“There is no magic number, because structure is equally as important, but it’s understood a guaranteed fee of around £45-50m could potentially tempt Chelsea to sell. The total package might have to reach close to £60m, though,” wrote Jacobs.

He concluded:

“Spurs do appreciate Gallagher, but there are no formal talks currently taking place despite reports in Italy. We will have to wait and see whether that changes over the coming weeks.

"Spurs tried for Gallagher last summer but didn’t want to pay more than £35m. Given Gallagher’s price has potentially another £20-25m on it. It’s hard to see a deal getting done. Chelsea are unlikely to come significantly down on price, at least not this window.”

Gallagher rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge and will not be short of options if he's put up for sale.

West Ham United eyeing Trevoh Chalobah

Trevoh Chalobah is wanted at the London Stadium.

West Ham United have set their sights on Trevoh Chalobah, according to talkSPORT.

The English defender is yet to kick a ball this season at Stamford Bridge, as he's recovering from thigh problems. Chalobah has missed 26 games this campaign and is reportedly no longer part of Pochettino’s plans.

Bayern Munich were close to securing the 24-year-old’s services last summer, before a move broke down in the final hurdle. The Bavarians could rekindle their interest in Chalobah this year, but the Hammers are hoping to prise him away.

West Ham are sweating on the future of Nayef Aguerd, who's sought-after in Saudi Arabia. His departure could prompt the Hammers to turn to Chalobah, who could be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge this month.