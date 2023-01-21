Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues sign Noni Madueke; Bayern Munich interested in Kai Havertz, and more - January 21, 2023

Chelsea could only manage a goalless draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday (January 21) in the Premier League. Graham Potter’s men remain tenth in the league, with the pressure piling on the English manager.

Meanwhile, the Blues have announced the signing of Noni Madueke. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich are interested in Kai Havertz. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 21, 2023:

Chelsea sign Noni Madueke

Noni Madueke has completed a move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have announced the arrival of Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven. The 20-year-old has caught the eye with the Eredivisie side this season, promoting the Blues to move for him. Graham Potter is planning to revamp his squad in a bid to get the London giants back to where they belong.

The English manager has already secured the signature of Mykhaylo Mudryk, who arrived from Shakhtar Donetsk earlier this week. Madueke has now become the latest entry in Potter's roster.

After completing the move, the 20-year-old expressed his delight at arriving at Stamford Bridge.

"I’m really pleased to sign with one of the best clubs in the world in Chelsea. To return to England and play in the Premier League is a dream for me and my family, and I can’t wait to get started. I am excited for what the future holds, the owner's vision for the future, and to be at a club like this and winning at the highest level," said Madueke.

The Englishman has appeared nine times across competitions for PSV this season, scoring twice.

Bayern Munich interested in Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz could leave Chelsea at the end of the season.

Bayern Munich are interested in Kai Havertz, according to FCB Inside. The German forward is currently surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

Havertz has failed to find consistency since arriving at Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020. He's no longer guaranteed a place in the starting XI under Potter. The English manager has invested heavily in his attack this month and might not be averse to letting the 23-year-old leave.

- @Matt_Law_DT Todd Boehly plans a whole squad clear out to end Chelsea player power, they include Cesar Azpilicueta, Kalidou Koulibaly, Jorginho, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Todd Boehly plans a whole squad clear out to end Chelsea player power, they include Cesar Azpilicueta, Kalidou Koulibaly, Jorginho, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.- @Matt_Law_DT https://t.co/L4V5IZAKn8

The Bavarians are paying close attention to the situation, having maintained an interest in Havertz for a while. The German forward is currently tied with the Blues till 2025 and is valued at €70 million.

The London giants are expected to put a few players up for sale at the end of the season to help adhere to FIFA Financial Fair Play norms. Havertz is likely to be on that list. Bayern could return for the player in the summer, having already tested the waters last year.

Graham Potter opens up on Mykhaylo Mudryk

Mykhaylo Mudryk arrived at Stamford Bridge earlier this week.

Graham Potter is eager to help Mykhaylo Mudryk settle in well at Chelsea without putting too much pressure on the player.

The 22-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge with a big reputation, while the Blues saw off stiff competition from Arsenal for his signature. The Ukrainian is expected to hit the ground running after the club spent a fortune on his signature.

However, speaking to the press, as cited by the club's website, Potter said that Mudryk must be handed time to find his feet at Chelsea.

"He’s quiet, but he’s determined, very focused, very ambitious, very hard working. He wants to succeed; he has good intentions. He’s young, so there are aspects of his game he can develop, and he’s here to try to do that. You can’t do anything about the noise around him; you have to accept what it is," said Potter.

He added:

"Now it’s about focusing on helping him settle in and not putting too much pressure on him. It doesn’t matter what the price tag says; it’s about how a human being goes from this league in this country, to this league in this country, and help him understand us as a club. If we do that well, he will be a huge success."

The 22-year-old has appeared 18 times for Shakhtar this season across competitions, registering ten goals and eight assists.

