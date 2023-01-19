Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues speed up efforts to sign Noni Madueke; club retain Moises Caicedo interest, and more - January 19, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to face Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday (January 19) in the Premier League. Graham Potter's wards are tenth in the standings after 19 games.

Meanwhile, the Blues have stepped up their efforts to sign Noni Madueke, according to journalist Simon Phillips. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the London giants remain interested in Moises Caicedo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 19, 2023:

Chelsea speed up efforts to sign Noni Madueke

Noni Madueke is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have stepped up their efforts to secure the signature of Noni Madueke, according to Simon Phillips.

The English forward has caught the eye with PSV Eindhoven recently and has prompted interest from the London giants. The Stamford Bridge hierarchy have gone through a paradigm shift in transfer strategy and are now focussing on talented youngsters.

Hrach Khachatryan @hrachoff



Personal terms are not a problem.



#CFC #PSV Chelsea had 'positive contacts' with PSV over the possible move of Noni Madueke. The Dutch side are ready to accept €40-45 mln.Personal terms are not a problem. Chelsea had 'positive contacts' with PSV over the possible move of Noni Madueke. The Dutch side are ready to accept €40-45 mln.Personal terms are not a problem. #CFC #PSV🔵🚨 https://t.co/RfKWBMF0gU

The Blues have identified Madueke as a potential superstar of the future and want to immediately secure his signature. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillip said that the Premier League giants have already initiated contact with the player’s agent to test the waters:

“Chelsea are definitely very keen on this player. He’s one of many top young talents that Chelsea are trying to bring in. We’ve seen already, since the new owners came in, that they have been splashing the cash on young players,” said Phillips.

He added:

“He’s another one that has come to the forefront, and they’ve recently accelerated that interest and had some initial contact with his agent to see if a deal is doable.”

Madueke has appeared nine times across competitions for the Eredivisie side this season, scoring twice.

Blues retain Moises Caicedo interest

Moises Caicedo has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have retained their interest in Moises Caicedo, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Ecuadorian is a target for the Blues this year, with Potter eager to boost his options in the middle of the park. The 21-year-old has been outstanding for Brighton & Hove Albion this season and could even be an eventual replacement for N’Golo Kante.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Brighton now want £75m+ for Moises Caicedo in January. Their CEO Paul Barber tells me the club “understand” if Caicedo wants a move but won’t sell in January unless their valuation is met. #CFC have an excellent relationship with Brighton and have tested the water around £65m. Brighton now want £75m+ for Moises Caicedo in January. Their CEO Paul Barber tells me the club “understand” if Caicedo wants a move but won’t sell in January unless their valuation is met. #CFC have an excellent relationship with Brighton and have tested the water around £65m. https://t.co/ZRa0Pv72gH

The French midfielder is in the final six months of his contract, along with Jorginho. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that while the London giants are locked in talks with Kante, there’s nothing going on with Jorginho.

“Talks with N’Golo Kante over a new deal continue, while I’m told it’s still quiet with Jorginho,” wrote Romano.

Romano added talks with Caicedo will only progress once the Ecuadorian appoints a new agent.

“There’s no update yet on Moises Caicedo and won’t be until he has his new agents. Caicedo is on Chelsea’s list, but nothing will change until he picks his new agents. It’s not entirely clear yet how this affects their current players or other transfer targets; it’s too early to tell, and the market is unpredictable,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“In terms of summer moves for previous targets like Declan Rice or Enzo Fernandez, we have to wait and see. … it’s too early; imagine if they told you about Mykhaylo Mudryk’s €100m deal in January after spending big money on Raheem Sterling. Things can change all the time, so we’ll see in the summer.”

Caicedo has registered one goal and one assist in 20 games across competitions this season.

Fabrizio Romano updates on Barcelona's pursuit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) has struggled to find his feet at Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano reckons Barcelona’s attempts to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to the Camp Nou depends on the La Liga governing body.

The Blaugrana sold the Gabon international to Chelsea at the start of the season but now want him back. The 33-year-old’s time at Stamford Bridge has been nothing to write about, thoguh.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that current rules do not allow the Catalans to sign their former player right now.

“A deal for Barcelona to re-sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Chelsea depends on La Liga, because at the moment the rules are not allowing Barcelona to proceed with the transfer; let’s see if they will get a green light but at the moment, no. Barcelona could only proceed for a loan or free transfer, nothing big or imminent yet,” wrote Romano.

Aubameyang has appeared 17 times in all competitions for the Blues this season, registering three goals and one assist.

Poll : 0 votes