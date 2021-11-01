Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues star could agree pre-contract with Real Madrid in January; Juventus interested in Danish defender, and more - 1st November 2021

Chelsea are preparing to travel to the Eleda Stadion on Tuesday to face Malmo in the Champions League. The Blues are currently second behind Juventus in Group H. Manager Thomas Tuchel will be desperate for all three points against the team they beat 4-0 at home last month.

Meanwhile, a Chelsea star could sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid in the winter. Elsewhere, Juventus are interested in a Blues defender who is in the final year of his current deal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 1st November 2021:

Antonio Rudiger could agree pre-contract with Real Madrid in January

Antonio Rudiger could agree a pre-contract with Real Madrid in January.

Antonio Rudiger could agree a pre-contract with Real Madrid in January, according to Sport Witness via Marca.

The German defender's current contract with Chelsea is set to run out next summer. The Blues remain eager to tie him down to a new deal, as he has become a vital cog in Thomas Tuchel's plans. Rudiger revealed in a recent interview that he's happy at Stamford Bridge, but has not yet put pen to paper on a new deal.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on the events unfolding at Chelsea. Los Blancos secured David Alaba on a free transfer this summer after he saw out his Bayern Munich contract. The La Liga giants are plotting to repeat the trick with Rudiger next year. They are ready to offer him massive wages and a lucrative signing-on fee as well.

Chelsea contract rebel Antonio Rudiger wanted by Real Madrid on free transfer as talks over extension stutter

Rudiger has been asked to wait until January, when he will be free to begin talks with other clubs. Chelsea, as such, might have to tie their prized asset down to a new deal before the end of the year if they wish to keep the German at Stamford Bridge.

Juventus interested in Chelsea's Andreas Christensen

Juventus have entered the race to sign Andreas Christensen.

Juventus have entered the race to sign Andreas Christensen, according to Juve FC via Fichajes.

The Chelsea defender is in the final year of his current deal, but The Blues have struggled to tie him down to a new contract. The Dane has been on a solid run of form since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge. He also impressed for his country at Euro 2020. So the Bianconeri are planning to take him to Turin to bolster their backline next summer.

43 clean sheets in his last 53 appearances for Andreas Christensen… one of the best defenders on the planet currently.



Incredibly underrated. 43 clean sheets in his last 53 appearances for Andreas Christensen… one of the best defenders on the planet currently.Incredibly underrated. https://t.co/WX3pqhQh5E

Chelsea are still working to extend his stay. But if they fail in their endeavour, Juventus could sign Christensen for free next year.

Chelsea might recall Billy Gilmour from loan deal in January

Chelsea might be forced to recall Billy Gilmour from his loan spell with Norwich City.

Chelsea could be forced to recall Billy Gilmour from his loan spell with Norwich City, according to The Express via The Athletic. While the move might not impress Tuchel, Chelsea might have to consider the option because the young midfielder has struggled for game time with The Canaries.

The London side agreed to let Billy Gilmour join Norwich on loan, hoping regular minutes of first-team action would boost his development. Since that hasn't happened, Chelsea could use a break clause in the deal to bring Gilmour back to Stamford Bridge in January.

