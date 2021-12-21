Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues star close to agreeing deal with Real Madrid; club face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for Jules Kounde, and more - 21st December 2021

Chelsea face Brentford in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup on Wednesday. The Blues are coming off a goalless draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, a Chelsea defender is close to agreeing a deal with Real Madrid. Elsewhere, the Blues face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Jules Kounde.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 21st December 2021.

Antonio Rudiger close to agreeing deal with Real Madrid

Antonio Rudiger is close to agreeing personal terms with Real Madrid.

Antonio Rudiger is close to agreeing personal terms with Real Madrid, according to Caught Offside via Rudy Galetti. The German defender is in the final year of his Chelsea contract. The Blues are eager to tie him down to a new deal, as he's one of their most important players. However, Rudiger already has one foot out of Stamford Bridge.

Rudiger has enjoyed a new lease of life since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea. The 28-year-old has emerged as a key player for his countryman, but looks set to cut ties with the Blues now. The London side have failed to convince Rudiger to sign across the dotted line on a new contract.

RouteOneFootball @Route1futbol



🇧🇷 Thiago Silva - Very likely to stay.

🇩🇪 Rudiger - Seems certain to go.

🇩🇰 Christensen - negotiations have stagnated.



[@TheAthleticUK] #CFC (☀️) Chelsea CB's contract situation:🇧🇷 Thiago Silva - Very likely to stay.🇩🇪 Rudiger - Seems certain to go.🇩🇰 Christensen - negotiations have stagnated. (☀️) Chelsea CB's contract situation:🇧🇷 Thiago Silva - Very likely to stay. 🇩🇪 Rudiger - Seems certain to go. 🇩🇰 Christensen - negotiations have stagnated.[@TheAthleticUK] #CFC

Rudiger is not short of suitors. PSG and Bayern Munich also have an interest in the player, but Real Madrid have stolen a march on their rivals. Los Blancos are locked in talks with the Chelsea defender, and want to tie him down to a pre-contract in the coming weeks.

The Blues would be disheartened by the news, as the 28-year-old continues to be a key player under Tuchel. His departure could be a double blow for the London side. While they are set to lose him for free, Chelsea would also have to invest in a world-class defender to fill his shoes.

Chelsea face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for Jules Kounde

Chelsea will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the services of Jules Kounde.

Chelsea will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the services of Jules Kounde, according to Sport Witness via ABC Sevilla. The Frenchman was the subject of interest from the Blues this summer. A move failed to materialise, but Thomas Tuchel has retained an interest in the 23-year-old.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



- @TheAthleticUK Chelsea are expected to make another attempt to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla, either in January or the summer. Chelsea are expected to make another attempt to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla, either in January or the summer.- @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/meiuUbENta

Chelsea are planning to dive for the player next year, with a move in January also a possibility. However, Spurs are ready to spoil the Blues' plans, and could also attempt to prise Kounde away. Their pursuit could end in disappointment, though, as the Frenchman sees Chelsea as a more lucrative prospect than Tottenham Hotspur at the moment.

Romelu Lukaku considering Serie A return

Romelu Lukaku is considering a return to Inter Milan.

Romelu Lukaku is considering a return to Inter Milan, according to Ivision Sport via The Mirror.

Chelsea broke the bank for their former player this summer. However, the Belgian has failed to find his footing at Stamford Bridge since his return. Lukaku has been a shadow of his former self, managing just five goals in 16 appearances across competitions.

The Belgian is longing for a move back to Inter Milan, amid growing concerns about his form. His scoring troubles have hurt Chelsea too, with the Blues slipping in the title race.

Edited by Bhargav