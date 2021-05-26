Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues star uncertain over future, Tuchel handed injury boost ahead of UCL final and more - 26th May 2021

Chelsea are just three days away from the highly-anticipated UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City.

It's fair to say the club finished the domestic season on a strong note, achieving a top-four finish and an FA Cup silver medal. However, a failure to press for the title and a struggle to land consistent trophies may mean Chelsea go big in the transfer window.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have been linked with key players across Europe and a few of their former stars in recent days. A few rumors surrounding their current players make up today's top Chelsea transfer news.

Our journey continues on Saturday! ✨#UCLFinal — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 26, 2021

Ethan Ampadu speaks on Chelsea future following loan

Ethan Ampadu spent the season away from Chelsea, on loan at Sheffield United

Ethan Ampadu is one of the many players who has not been a mainstay at Chelsea but is prepared to pack his bags for the Euros.

The young defender endured a torrid time on a collective note with Sheffield United as they were relegated after finishing bottom of the Premier League.

He commented on his future with Chelsea, stating that he won't think about it too much before the Euros. He said:

"It's a big summer for me, but it's a big summer for everyone. Whoever's fortunate enough to be involved in the Euros it'll be a big summer. It [my future] isn't really a big distraction. To be honest I've not really been thinking about what might happen next year, because you never know."

A disappointing season for us but so much to learn and grow from. Thank you to the players and staff👊🏽Not what we wanted but thanks to all the fans for the support throughout the year #blades⚔️@SheffieldUnited pic.twitter.com/flxxXynZuj — Ethan Ampadu (@ethanamp26) May 25, 2021

The Chelsea starlet remarked that he hasn't spoken to his parent club or Thomas Tuchel yet.

"At the moment, I'm here and just concentrating on Wales. I haven't. They've had their season and are now concentrating on the Champions League and I wish them all the best for that. But there's probably discussions I'll have with Chelsea after this summer."

Tuchel positive of Kante and Mendy injuries

Edouard Mendy injured his hip against Aston Villa

Chelsea were in fear of heading into the final game of the season without Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kante. While the former suffered a knock on his hip against the post in the 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa, Kante did not feature as a precautionary measure.

On Mendy, the Chelsea boss said:

"The update is that we still have hope that he joins training on Wednesday. He made huge improvement in the management of pain. We need a further update, but hope to have him back in training.Of course Edouard will play if he is if fit and if he is not fit on Wednesday we will try on Thursday and Friday and we will always be reasonable."

Tuchel is ready to start Chelsea's talisman Kante at all costs. He continued:

“With N’Golo nothing has changed. I think about changing my tactics and just put him in training and put him on the pitch when the game starts on Saturday and maybe I will not speak to the doctors and physios so I hear no more doubts. It looks good and I hope it stays like that.”

Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund in contact over four players

Tammy Abraham and Jadon Sancho could move either way

As per recent reports from the Daily Express, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund have been in close contact over the past few weeks as they plot a number of two-way transfers.

The Blues are keen on signing Jadon Sancho, who is on Manchester United's prime target list. They are also rumoured to be interested in Erling Haaland.

On the other hand, Tammy Abraham has only featured seven times under Tuchel, and it's no secret he could leave the club before the start of next season. The last few games have not seen much of Callum Hudson-Odoi either.

Both the Chelsea academy players could move to the Bundesliga if talks between the two clubs advance.