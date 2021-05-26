Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Star defender refuses to enter contract talks, Blues monitoring Bundesliga star's situation, and more - 25th May 2021 

Chelsea secured a finish in the top four of the Premier League, only months after they were languishing in mid-table before Thomas Tuchel's arrival.

They still have the Champions League final left to play this season, but the Blues will pin one eye on the transfer market after they failed to push for the Premier League title or win the FA Cup.

There have been links with strikers, central defenders and many other attacking players as Tuchel prepares for his first-ever trading window with Chelsea.

On that note, we list the major Chelsea transfer news as of today, May 25, 2021.

Rudiger refuses to enter Chelsea contract extension talks

Antonio Rudiger has been peerless for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has refused to open discussions over a new deal with the West Londoners.

The centre-back, who signed from AS Roma under Antonio Conte, has marshaled the Chelsea defense since Tuchel took over.

The Blues are expected to offer him a new deal after his recent performances, but he is only set to speak to his club after the conclusion of Euros.

He said:

"That's nice and I'm happy too. You always make your decisions to some extent dependent on the coaching staff, but in the long term you can never rely on them anyway. After the European Championships, we can talk."

Chelsea to monitor Manchester United's interest in Sancho

Jadon Sancho has attracted interest from numerous Premier League clubs including Chelsea

As per the latest reports from Eurosport, Chelsea are closely keeping tabs on Jadon Sancho's situation at Borussia Dortmund.

They are expected to be wary of Manchester United's move for the English starlet, who has established himself as one of the finest young players in the world.

He has been a long-standing target of the Red Devils. However, with a robust financial muscle, Chelsea could make a late move for Sancho.

Chelsea, Manchester United or Liverpool will have to fork out about €100 million for Sancho's services.

Willian eyeing sensational Chelsea return

Willian spent seven years at Chelsea

If reports from the Sky Sports (via Daily Express) are to be believed, veteran winger Willian is eyeing a return to Chelsea after just one season at Arsenal.

It was a season to forget for the Brazilian forward, who took 37 appearances to find the back of the net for the North Londoners.

It'll be interesting to see if he fits into the Chelsea system after the influx of talent last season. A few MLS clubs are also keen on signing the 32-year-old.

Willian spent seven seasons at Chelsea, scoring 63 times for the Blues.

