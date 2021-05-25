Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Juventus star wants Barca move, Liverpool star set to join Blaugrana and more - 25 May 2021

Barcelona seem to have learned a few things from their recent failures in the transfer market and are making some smart choices ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

The club are fully focused on bringing the right players in over the course of the next few months and offloading some of the deadwood. Their precarious financial condition has forced them to dive into the free-agent market where they seem to be doing a pretty good job up until now.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 25 May 2021.

Luis Suarez takes shots at Barcelona and Ronald Koeman

Letting Luis Suarez leave and join Atletico Madrid last summer is a decision that has come back to bite Barcelona. Suarez went on to become Atletico Madrid's top scorer as they won the La Liga title. The Uruguayan has already expressed his fury at being shown the exit door in a rather callous fashion by his former club.

Now he has taken a fresh pop at both Barcelona and Ronald Koeman. Speaking to Cope (via Barca Blaugranes), Suarez said:

“I will always be grateful to Barcelona, but they used me. I had no problem. One is aware when they are no longer useful in a club. Koeman after saying that he did not count on me then told me ‘if tomorrow it is not solved, I will count on you [against Villarreal]‘. I saw that he had no personality.

“To say that I had an influence when in the meetings of the captains I had no idea what they were talking about ... At the moment they wanted Messi to stay they called me to convince him, to talk to Griezman.

"Why didn’t they call me when they wanted me to leave? Let them come and explain it to me, or for the coach to come and tell me that he doesn’t count on me because he wants another striker. “

Gini Wijnaldum set to join Barcelona

Gini Wijnaldum is a free-agent this summer and has for long been linked with Barcelona. The Liverpool midfielder has bid farewell to his team-mates and is tipped to join Bayern Munich or Barcelona.

Fabrizio Romano has provided us with the latest update on the situation and has revealed that the Dutchman is set to join Barcelona on a deal until June 2024. Romano adds that hasn't agreed anything with Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, journalist Flotian Plettenburg has reported that the Bavarians were keen to sign Wijnaldum. However, they decided to call it off after deeming the 30-year-old's wage demands as being too high.

Gini Wijnaldum is set to join Barcelona as a free agent until June 2024 - there’s nothing agreed with FC Bayern, he wants to sign for Barça. Last details and... here we go soon! 🚨🇳🇱 #FCB @MatteMoretto — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 25, 2021

Matthijs De Ligt considering Barcelona move

Juventus centre-back Matthijs De Ligt has grown frustrated at the club and is now considering moving away. According to Catalunya Radio, the former Ajax defender has been talking to compatriot Frenkie De Jong about his future and the possibility of copping a move to Barcelona.

De Ligt had been extensively linked with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain before he joined Juventus. The defender subsequently revealed that he chose to join Juventus as he believed that he would grow at a faster rate there.

However, De Ligt has not been able to have that kind of impact at Juventus and it's being reported that he now believes he made the wrong choice. He has only started 25 games this season. Due to the Catalans' poor financial condition, a deal at this time looks nearly impossible. But a player swap is an option that Barcelona could choose to explore.

Matthijs de Ligt is not comfortable in Turin and is sending messages to leave Juventus. One of his favorite destinations is Barça. People close to De Ligt recognize that he was wrong to go to Juve two years ago when he could have gone to Barça. [cat radio] pic.twitter.com/GVNYVbMbJN — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 24, 2021