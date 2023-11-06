Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues step up Victor Osimhem pursuit; club retain Ollie Watkins interest, and more - November 6, 2023

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday (November 6) in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino will be eager to pick up three points against his former side.

Meanwhile, the Blues have stepped up their efforts to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, the London giants have retained their interest in Aston Villaa marksman Ollie Watkins.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 6, 2023:

Chelsea step up Victor Osimhem pursuit

Victor Osimhem is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have intensified their efforts to secure the signature of Victor Osimhen, according to Caught Offside.

The Nigerian forward is among the finest in his position in the world. The 24-year-old powered Napoli to the Serie A title last season, scoring 31 goals and setting up five in 39 games across competitions.

He has been in fine form this campaign as well, picking up six goals and one assist in 10 games across caompetitions. However, the player's future is up in the air following a social media controversy involving the Italian club. The Blues are attentive to the situation and are planning to prise him away.

Pochettino has struggled to implement his tactics at Stamford Bridge due to the lack of a proven No. 9. The London giants want to sign a world-class striker next year and have Osimhen on their agenda.

Chelsea are in regular touch with Napoli, who have refused to consider a deal in January. However, the Blues working to ensure that they lead the race for the player in the summer.

The Nigerian's contract with the Serie A champions expires in 2025, but he hasn't agreed an extension so far. Napoli would ideally like him to stay and could insert a release clause in the new contract to strengthen their position.

However, if the 24-year-old continues to stall a new deal, the Italian giants might have no option but to cash in on him at the end of the season.

Blues retain Ollie Watkins interest

Ollie Watkins has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have retained their interest in Ollie Watkins, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

The English striker has been in good form this season for Aston Villa, amassing nine goals and five assists in 17 appearances across competitions. The 27-year-old recently signed a new long-term contract with the Villans, but that hasn't deterred the Blues.

The London giants have struggled to score goals, despite investing heavily in the squad this summer. Nicolas Jackson has been a disappointment, while Christopher Nkunku is yet to kick a ball due to injury.

Pochettino is looking for solutions ahead of 2024 and has Watkins on his wishlist. However, prising him away from Villa Park would be tough.

Chelsea attempting to woo Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney is likely to move in January.

Chelsea have told Ivan Toney that he could be the main man at Stamford Bridge if he decides to join them, according to Simon Phillips.

The English striker is serving an eight-month ban from football due to his involvement in illegal betting. His ban ends in January, when he's expected to be on the move.

The Blues are among the clubs eyeing the player ahead of the mid-seasom transfer window, along with Arsenal. Toney is proven in the Premier League with Brentford and could hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge.

He could even be a perfect replacement for the on-loan Romelu Lukaku, whose association with the club is unlikely to last beyond next summer.