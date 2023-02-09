Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues striker set to join LAFC; Kalidou Koulibaly staring at summer exit, and more - February 9, 2023

Chelsea invested heavily in the squad last month but remain in ninth place in the Premier League after 21 games. Graham Potter’s men next face West Ham United on Saturday at the London Stadium in the league.

Meanwhile, a Blues striker is set to move to the MLS to join LAFC. Elsewhere, journalist Ben Jacobs reckons Kalidou Koulibaly could be shown the door this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 9, 2023:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to join LAFC

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is wanted in the MLS.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is close to moving to MLS side LAFC, according to Le10Sport via Caught Offside.

The 33-year-old has been a shadow of his former self this season at Stamford Bridge. Aubameyang joined Chelsea with a lot of hype last summer from Barcelona but has been a disappointment, registering just three goals and an assist in 18 games across competitions.

[via Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is 'very close' to leaving #Chelsea after an agreement was reached earlier today with Los Angeles FC over a loan move.[via @le10sport

The London giants are already looking to move on from the Gabon international, who's no longer first choice under Potter. He has now been offered a lifeline by LAFC, who have struck a deal with Chelsea to take the player on loan. The final details are being addressed, and Aubameyang could soon be plying his trade in the US.

Kalidou Koulibaly staring at summer exit

Kalidou Koulibaly has struggled to get going at Stamford Bridge.

Kalidou Koulibaly could leave Chelsea within a year of his arrival, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Senegalese defender arrived at Stamford Bridge from Napoli as one of the best defenders in Serie A last summer. However, he has failed to deliver in London, dropping down the pecking order under Potter.

The English manager is expected to trim his squad at the end of the season, and Koulibaly could get the sack. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs also named Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic as players whose future with the Blues remain uncertain.

“Hakim Ziyech is still there because his loan move fell through. I think Christian Pulisic has a question mark over his head. Maybe even Kalidou Koulibaly as well, even though he only joined the club over the course of the summer window. So, outgoings will be a big priority,” said Jacobs.

Koulibaly has appeared 20 times across competitions for Chelsea this season, scoring twice.

Cesar Azpilicueta outlines reason for extending Chelsea stay

Cesar Azpilicueta has stepped up in the absence of Reece James this season.

Cesar Azpilicueta has said that he signed a new contract with Chelsea, as he wanted to help the club during a difficult situation.

The Spanish defender looked set to join Barcelona on a Bosman move last summer but performed a U-turn in the eleventh hour. The 33-year-old eventually put pen to paper on a new two-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

Mark Worrall @gate17marco

César Azpilicueta



This is the mark of a man who totally gets Chelsea.

"I wanted to be with the club during a difficult situation."
César Azpilicueta
This is the mark of a man who totally gets Chelsea.
You cannot put a price on loyalty & although Dave is in the twilight of his playing career, there is so much more he brings to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to The Athletic, as cited by Chelsea News, Azpilicueta said that an automatic extension clause in his club contract was activated once he made 30 appearances last season.

“I didn’t get to the 30 total (games) until March and, by then, we were already operating under sanctions. I could have signed an agreement in January to join a team abroad as a free agent in the summer, but I never had it in my mind. I wanted to be with the club during a difficult situation,” said Azpilicueta.

He added:

“I had better options in terms of contract years and salary elsewhere, but that’s not what I wanted to do. I’ve been here for over 10 years. I’ve had a chance to create an amazing relationship with the fans, the club, employees. I could not leave.”

Azpilicueta continued:

“Even though I knew what triggering the clause would mean, my heart, my head didn’t allow me to do anything other than keep being ready for every match and playing 30 games. I did not know who the owner was going to be or what situation we were going to end up in, but that is how I felt.”

The Spaniard has made 25 appearances for the Blues this season across competitions.

