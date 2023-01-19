Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues struggling to convince Marcus Thuram; Frank Leboeuf gives Jorginho verdict, and more - January 18, 2023

Chelsea are tenth in the Premier League after 19 games. Graham Potter's team next face Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday (January 21).

Meanwhile, journalist Simon Phillips has said that the London giants are struggling to convince Marcus Thuram to move to Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, former Blues defender Frank Leboeuf has given his verdict on Jorginho.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 18, 2023:

Chelsea struggling to convince Marcus Thuram

Marcus Thuram (right) is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are struggling to convince Marcus Thuram to move to Stamford Bridge this month, according to Simon Phillips.

The French forward is a target for Potter this month, with the English manager eager to strengthen his frontline. The 25-year-old is in the final six months of his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach, so the Blues want to sign him on a cut-price deal in January.

Pys @CFCPys Chelsea are in ADVANCED talks to sign Marcus Thuram, the player has changed his mind over the last 24 hours - Chelsea understood to have submitted a tempting offer. (#CFC Chelsea are in ADVANCED talks to sign Marcus Thuram, the player has changed his mind over the last 24 hours - Chelsea understood to have submitted a tempting offer. ( @Nathan_Gissing 🚨 Chelsea are in ADVANCED talks to sign Marcus Thuram, the player has changed his mind over the last 24 hours - Chelsea understood to have submitted a tempting offer. (@Nathan_Gissing) #CFC https://t.co/k8AfCCYNUy

However, in his column for Give Me Sport, Phillips said that Thuram wants to leave Monchengladbach on a Bosman move this summer.

"They have been in talks to sign both Marcus Thuram from Borussua Monchengladbach and Noni Madueke from PSV, and those talks continue,” wrote Phillips.

He added:

“However, with Thuram, convincing the player to leave this month when he is keen to see out his contract until the summer and make his decision then, is proving to be a bit of a stumbling block, at the time of writing."

Thuram has appeared 17 times across competitions for the Bundesliga side, scoring 13 goals and setting up four more.

Frank Leboeuf gives Jorginho verdict

Jorginho could leave Stamford Bridge this year.

Frank Leboeuf reckons Jorginho is past his prime. The Italian midfielder is in the final six months of his contract with Chelsea, but there're no plans to hand him a new deal.

The 31-year-old joined the Blues from Napoli in 2018 and enjoyed decent success at Stamford Bridge. However, he's no longer a first choice under Potter.

Squawka @Squawka



100% take-on success

91% pass accuracy

82 touches

70 passes

10 x possession won

8 passes into final ⅓

8 duels won

6 tackles made

3 passes into opp. box



He made more tackles than any other player on the pitch. Jorginho's game by numbers vs. Crystal Palace:100% take-on success91% pass accuracy82 touches70 passes10 x possession won8 passes into final ⅓8 duels won6 tackles made3 passes into opp. boxHe made more tackles than any other player on the pitch. Jorginho's game by numbers vs. Crystal Palace:100% take-on success91% pass accuracy82 touches70 passes10 x possession won8 passes into final ⅓8 duels won6 tackles made3 passes into opp. boxHe made more tackles than any other player on the pitch. 💪 https://t.co/iBfSgzOzNb

Speaking to Si & Dan Talk Chelsea, as cited by Caught Offside, Leboeuf said that Jorginho is not fast enough for modern football.

"Jorginho has served the club very well, but he’s nowhere near it anymore. I had my time at Chelsea, and people made it clear that John Terry was coming, and I had to make way for him, and that’s understandable. That’s life. There is a present, and there is a past, and the future is not for us. You have to accept that," said Leboeuf

He added:

“I do like the way Jorginho plays, but he’s too slow when he has the ball, and defensively, he doesn’t participate enough for me.”

Jorginho has registered three goals from 24 appearances across competitions this season for the London giants.

Shakhtar Donetsk CEO opens up on reason for Blues' Mykhaylo Mudryk success

Mykhaylo Mudryk completed a move to Stamford Bridge last week.

Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Sergei Palkin has said that the Blues presented a better offer than Arsenal for Mykhaylo Mudryk. The Ukrainian winger was close to moving to the Emirates before the Blues intervened, winning the race for his signature.

Speaking to The Athletic, as relayed by Live Soccer TV, Palkin said that Chelsea were more serious regarding the move.

"We realised we will not close this deal (with Arsenal). I said to Edu (the Gunners sporting director) that I did my best, but it was not possible. These bonuses should be somehow achievable and realistic, let's say. Therefore, in this case, Chelsea was much more serious and fair in some points," said Palkin.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Mykhaylo Mudryk is the 13th signing Chelsea have made since Todd Boehly's takeover just 6 months ago Mykhaylo Mudryk is the 13th signing Chelsea have made since Todd Boehly's takeover just 6 months ago 😳 https://t.co/4pz4AHkmHp

Palkin also said that the player's entourage were impressed by the Blues' long-term plans.

"When we met Chelsea, we stayed all together. For you to understand the context, it was for nine or ten hours. They invited the player and explained to us the whole project. We realised that, yes, if you look right now, Chelsea have some kinds of problems, but it is normal because they have a transition period from one owner to another," said Palkin.

He added:

"It is understandable. They would like to change a lot. So when they explain to you the whole story, and you look for the next two, three, four, five years, then you see they have a serious project."

Mudryk has appeared 18 times across competitions for Shakhtar this season, registering ten goals and eight assists.

Poll : 0 votes