Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues submit €130m informal offer for Serie A star, club receive setback in pursuit of Bundesliga goal machine, and more - 28th July 2021

Chelsea have been unusually quiet so far this summer and are yet to announce a big-name signing. The Blues enjoyed a stupendous end to the 2020-21 campaign by lifting the UEFA Champions League.

However, Thomas Tuchel remains eager to add a few more players to his squad before the end of August. The Premier League giants finished in fourth place in the league table and the German is planning to fight for the top spot in the upcoming campaign.

Chelsea are putting all their efforts into signing a world-class number nine this summer. The Blues are also willing to offload players surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 28 July 2021.

Chelsea submit €130m informal offer for Serie A star

Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea have stepped up their efforts to secure the services of Romelu Lukaku this summer. The Blues are desperate to bring a proven striker to Stamford Bridge before the start of the new campaign. Thomas Tuchel has made Erling Haaland his top priority and has even allocated €130m for the Norwegian.

However, Borussia Dortmund are sticking to their €175m valuation of Haaland, forcing the German to turn his attention towards signing Lukaku.

Inter are demanding at least €120 million (£102.5m) from Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku, according to reports in Italy. The Champions League holders are in the market for a new leading striker and have identified Erling Haaland as their top target. pic.twitter.com/phkPQLWoJV — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) July 24, 2021

According to The Hard Tackle via Alfredo Pedulla, Chelsea are now willing to spend the entire allocated amount of €130m on the Belgian. They have even submitted an informal offer to secure his services.

The Blues are also ready to include Timo Werner as a sweetener in the deal. However, Lukaku has no intentions of leaving Inter Milan this summer.

Blues receive setback in pursuit of Bundesliga goal machine

Robert Lewandowski

Chelsea have received a blow in their pursuit of Robert Lewandowski. According to the Metro, Bayern Munich have informed the Blues that the Polish striker will not be offloaded this summer.

Thomas Tuchel’s quest for a new number nine at Stamford Bridge has not yielded favorable results yet. The German’s first choice for the role, Erling Haaland, looks unlikely to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer, forcing the Premier League side to consider alternate options.

Chelsea have Lewandowski on their shortlist, with the Polish striker’s blistering goalscoring record for the Bavarians making him an enticing prospect for the Blues. However, the Bundesliga giants are adamant that Lewandowski will stay at the club until the end of his current contract, which expires in two years.

Chelsea defender wanted by Tottenham Hotspur

Kurt Zouma

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Kurt Zouma, according to The Hard Tackle via Fabrizio Romano. Spurs have identified the Blues defender as an ideal alternative to Cristian Romero. The Frenchman is among three alternatives being monitored by new manager Nuno Espirito Santo in the event they miss out on the Argentine defender.

Tottenham still in negotiation for Cristian Romero but no agreement yet on €55m fee - he’s the priority. 100%. ⚪️ #THFC



Plan B: open talks to sign 3 different defenders with same amount. Tomiyasu [€18m], Milenkovic [€15m] and Zouma [€25m].



Caleta-Car, NOT even an option. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2021

Zouma has blown hot and cold during his time at Stamford Bridge and has not fully convinced Thomas Tuchel so far. Chelsea are already working to bring Sevilla star Jules Kounde to the club in the coming days. They are even willing to include Zouma in a player-plus-cash deal, which could be a big blow to Tottenham’s plans.

