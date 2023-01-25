Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues submit player-plus-cash offer for Benfica man; Kai Havertz unlikely to leave, and more - January 25, 2023

Chelsea will welcome Fulham to Stamford Bridge on Saturday (January 28) in the Premier League. Graham Potter's team are tenth in the league and cannot afford to slip up against the Cottagers.

Meanwhile, the Blues have submitted a player-plus-cash offer for a Benfica midfielder. Elsewhere, journalist Dean Jones has said that Kai Havertz is unlikely to part ways with the London giants right now.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 25, 2023:

Chelsea submit player-plus-cash offer for Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have offered Benfica £100 million plus Hakim Ziyech for the signature of Enzo Fernandez, according to Calciomercatoweb via The Hard Tackle.

The Argentinean is a priority target for the London giants this month. Fernandez has become a household name since playing a part in his nation's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar last month.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Enzo Fernández tonight:



2 assists

101 passes

84% pass accuracy

2 key passes

1 big chance created

10/15 accurate long balls

3/3 successful dribbles

6 tackles

1 interception

1 clearance

1 blocked shot

1/1 aerial duel won

12/15 duels won Enzo Fernández tonight:2 assists101 passes84% pass accuracy2 key passes1 big chance created10/15 accurate long balls3/3 successful dribbles6 tackles1 interception1 clearance1 blocked shot1/1 aerial duel won12/15 duels won https://t.co/ajdUL0XOTH

The 22-year-old also won the Best Young Player of the prestigious tournament, endearing himself to suitors across Europe.

The Argentinean has also been in stupendous form for Benfica this campaign, convincing the Blues to begin negotiations earlier this month. The Portuguese club reportedly want Fernandez's release clause of €120 million to be activated, which has caused an impasse in talks.

However, Chelsea have now returned with an improved offer to convince the Reds to part ways with their prized asset. Fernandez is an integral part of Benfica's set-up, appearing 28 times across competitions this season and registering four goals and seven assists.

Kai Havertz unlikely to leave

Kai Havertz is a first-team regular under Graham Potter.

Kai Havertz is unlikely to leave Chelsea this year, according to Dean Jones. The German forward has fared well since arriving at Stamford Bridge in 2020 but has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich recently.

The recent influx of attacking reinforcements has raised question marks on the 23-year-old's future.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 6 – Since the start of last season, only Harry Kane (11) has scored more headed goals in the Premier League than Kai Havertz (6). Nod. 6 – Since the start of last season, only Harry Kane (11) has scored more headed goals in the Premier League than Kai Havertz (6). Nod. https://t.co/32YVfM8RCt

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the Blues have the player firmly in their plans.

"I don’t think Kai Havertz will leave Chelsea anytime soon at all. They love him. They think he’s a brilliant footballer; he is a brilliant footballer. I know that he probably gets a bit of a hard time because of his body language and his style of play, but that’s just how he is. It’s not that he’s languid or lazy or anything like that. That is just how Havertz plays football," said Jones.

Havertz has registered six goals and one assist from 27 games across competitions for the London giants this season.

Brighton turn down €55 million offer for Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Brighton & Hove Albion have rejected a €55 million offer from Chelsea for Alexis Mac Allister, according to Tuttomercatoweb via Caught Offside.

With N'Golo Kante and Jorginho both in the final six months of their contract, Graham Potter is eager to strengthen his options in the middle of the park. Mac Allister has been outstanding for the Seagulls this campaign, registering seven goals from 18 games across competitions.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



100% long balls completed

100% dribbles completed

100% tackles won

88% pass accuracy

30 touches

3/5 ground duels won



Working hard in midfield. Alexis Mac Allister’s first half by numbers vs. Leicester:100% long balls completed100% dribbles completed100% tackles won88% pass accuracy30 touches3/5 ground duels wonWorking hard in midfield. Alexis Mac Allister’s first half by numbers vs. Leicester:100% long balls completed 100% dribbles completed 100% tackles won88% pass accuracy 30 touches 3/5 ground duels wonWorking hard in midfield. 💪 https://t.co/YPyrYmkb6i

The 24-year-old also played a starring role as Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup last month.

The Blues have identified Mac Allister as a valuable addition to their squad, but their initial approach has been rebuffed by Brighton. The London giants have been very active in the market this month and have now turned their attention to the midfield.

Potter has quite a few names on his shortlist, including Mac Allister's compatriot Enzo Fernandez and his club mate Moises Caicedo. Given Mac Allister's form, Chelsea could be tempted to return with an improved offer.

