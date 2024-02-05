Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues suffer Dusan Vlahovic blow; Thiago Silva unsure of future, and more - February 5, 2024

Chelsea suffered a 4-2 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (February 4) in the Premier League. Goals from Cole Palmer and Thiago Silva proved to be mere consolations for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Meanwhile, the Blues have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic this year. Elsewhere, veteran centre-back Thiago Silva remains unsure of his future with the London giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 5, 2024.

Chelsea suffer Dusan Vlahovic blow

Dusan Vlahovic is unlikely to leave Turin this year.

Chelsea have suffered a setback in their quest to bring Dusan Vlahovic to Stamford Bridge.

The Serbian striker recently said that he's happy with Juventus. Vlahovic was close to joining the Blues last summer in a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku, but that failed to materialise. Lukaku ended up joining AS Roma, while the 24-year-old remained in Turin.

Vlahovic has done well this season, registering 12 goals and two assists in 23 outings across competitions. The London giants are looking for a new No. 9 and have the Serbian on their wishlist. However, if Chelsea were planning to move for him this summer, the player's latest comments will disappoint them.

The Serb also told BelN Sports that the Bianconeri have exceeded his expectations.

“I love this city and this club. I feel well at Juventus. They have exceeded my expectations,” said Vlahovic.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is also a target for the Blues ahead of the summer.

Thiago Silva unsure of future at Stamford Bridge

Thiago Silva’s future at Stamford Bridge remains undecided.

Thiago Silva has admitted that he's unsure of his future. The Brazilian defender is in the final six months of his contract with Chelsea but hasn’t signed a new deal yet.

The 39-year-old remains a key figure under Mauricio Pochettino and has appeared 27 times across competitions this season. Speaking to ESPN Brasil, Silva said that he's not ready to hang up his boots yet.

“I’m closer to the end of my career. I will continue to play football, but it is not yet decided where. I have a few days to think and rethink what I’m going to do,” said Silva.

Regardless of his future plans, the Blues will have to invest in succession plans for the Brazilian defender soon.

Cole Palmer opens up on life at club

Cole Palmer has been a hit at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer has spoken highly of his stint with Chelsea. The English midfielder arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer from Manchester City and has hit the ground running.

Palmer has emerged as one of Pochettino's most important players this season, registering 14 goals and seven assists in 29 outings across competitions. Speaking to the club’s website ahead of the league game with Wolves, Palmer said that he has built multiple relations at the club.

“They’ve been some amazing months, to be fair, probably the best months of my career.

"I’ve been playing a lot of football and playing well … it’s been about the opportunity, with the platform we’re trying to build, the project, and the love from the fans,” said Palmer.

He continued:

“I arrived on the last day of the transfer window. I didn’t do pre-season with any of the lads, but as time has gone on, I’ve started to build more and more relationships.

"There are a load of young players here and, on a personal note, it’s been amazing. Now we just need to get the team results as we have been in the past month or two, so hopefully that can continue.”

Palmer has been a rare shining light for the Blues in a dismal season.

