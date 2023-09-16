Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues suffer Dusan Vlahovic setback, Tottenham Hotspur backed to sign Conor Gallagher, and more - September 16, 2023

Chelsea will be hoping to get their season back on track when they visit the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth on Sunday (September 17) in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino’s side arrive in the game on the back of a shock defeat against Nottingham Forest before the international break.

Meanwhile, the Blues have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Dusan Vlahovic next year. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur have been backed to secure the signature of Conor Gallagher.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from September 16, 2023.

Chelsea suffer Dusan Vlahovic setback

Dusan Vlahovic is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have suffered a setback in their quest to take Dusan Vlahovic to Stamford Bridge. According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Juventus are working to tie the Serbian down to a new deal. The 23-year-old is a long-term target for the Blues, who were also interested in his services this summer. Although a move failed to materialize, Mauricio Pochettino is expected to return for the player in 2024.

The Argentine desires further improvements in attack, with a new No. 9 a priority at the moment. With Romelu Lukaku no longer part of plans, Vlahovic has been identified as an option. Reports of a rift with Massimiliano Allegri had given the Premier League giants renewed hopes of a possible deal soon. However, it now appears that the Serie A giants are looking to extend the Serbian’s stay in Turin until 2027. The player’s previous contract was set to expire in 2026.

Tottenham Hotspur backed to sign Conor Gallagher

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton has backed the club to sign Conor Gallagher in January. The English midfielder opted to stay and fight for his place at Chelsea this summer and has been an ever-present figure under Mauricio Pochettino so far.

However, following the arrival of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia this summer, Gallagher could see his game time reduced as the season progresses.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said that the Englishman could improve Spurs if they manage to complete a deal.

“We will have to wait and see what his playing time is like at Chelsea. We are looking at, when all fit, a very healthy and large squad so it depends how Pochettino sees him and uses him. Does he see him as a regular starter? Or is he more of a squad player? If that is the case then come January he may be looking to get out and play football,” said Hutton

He continued:

“I think whoever gets him is getting a fantastic footballer at a very good age. He will cost a few quid but I think if Tottenham could get him he makes their squad better.”

Tottenham have been on the rise under Ange Postecoglou this season.

Mauricio Pochettino defends Ben Chilwell decision

Mauricio Pochettino has defended his use of Ben Chilwell as a left forward this season. The English full-back has been deployed in an attacking role despite the presence of alternates like Mykhaylo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge. The move has raised eyebrows, but the Argentine tactician believes Chilwell has done well so far.

Speaking recently, as cited by The Evening Standard, Pochettino also added that the injuries to Christopher Nkunku and Carney Chukwuemeka has forced his hand.

“Ben is a full-back, I know, but he can help the team in different positions. I think in the animation of the team that Ben Chilwell created more chances than any other player. I think in the national team Ben played in a similar position,” said Pochettino.

He continued:

“All the coaching staff feel disappointed when you lose players and, of course, it affects the team as they (Nkunku and Chukwuemeka) were two players in our plan. We need to accept it and adapt — That’s why sometimes we changed and tried players in different positions to try to get the best balance.”

Chelsea have managed just four points from their opening four games in the Premier League.