Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues suffer Gabriel Moscardo blow; club wanted Bruno Guimaraes this summer, and more - September 10, 2023

Chelsea have made multiple changes to their squad this summer to suit Mauricio Pochettino's tactics. The Argentinean took charge at Stamford Bridge at the start of July and is expected to get the club back to the top.

Meanwhile the Blues have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Corinthians sensation Gabriel Moscardo. Elsewhere, the London giants were interested in Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 10, 2023:

Chelsea suffer Gabriel Moscardo blow

Chelsea have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Gabriel Moscardo. According to SPORT, the Brazilian wunderkind is leaning toward a move to Barcelona.

Moscardo has earned rave reviews with his performances for Corinthians. He has turned heads at multiple clubs in Europe, including the Blues as well as the Catalans. It was previously believed that the Premier League club were leading the race for the 17-year-old.

Chelsea have already submitted a £21 million offer for Moscardo, but it has been rejected by the Brazilian club, who want £26 million. The London giants were expected to eventually strike a deal with Corinthians, but it now appears that the teenager wants to move to the Camp Nou.

Moscardo eagerly follows the La Liga champions and has no apparent interest in the Blues.

Blues wanted Bruno Guimaraes this summer

Bruno Guimaraes has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea submitted an enquiry for Bruno Guimaraes this summer, according to 90 Min.

The Brazilian has been outstanding since joining Newcastle United last year. His efforts have earned him admirers at Stamford Bridge, and the Blues wanted to bring him in this summer. Despite investing a fortune on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, Pochettino wanted a controller in the middle of the park.

The London giants were convinced that Guimaraes could strike up a stellar partnership with Enzo Fernandez and Caicedo in the middle of the park. However, their efforts were nipped in the bud by the Magpies, who had no intentions of letting the Brazilian go.

Guimaraes is a vital part of the starting XI at St. James' Park. With Newcastle competing in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League this season, they had no desire to let the Brazilian go.

Mauricio Pochettino advised to rethink Ben Chilwell tactics

Journalist Dean Jones has advised Mauricio Pochettino to rethink his use of Ben Chilwell.

The Argentinean manager has deployed Chilwell in a left forward role, despite the presence of the likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk in his roster. However, Jones is not convinced by the decision.

Jones told Give Me Sport that the Blues must change their approach and urged Mudryk to step up and seize the opportunity.

"Now we're at the stage at Chelsea where they need him to start performing and making an impact in this team.

"Currently, for Chelsea, you're looking at the most advanced and dangerous player being Chilwell. That's not a good place to be. Whatever Pochettino has seen in him that he thinks is good, he needs to rethink it," said Jones.

He continued:

"Chilwell is a good attacking left-back, but he's not a forward or an outright winger, and that's the point Chelsea have got to.

"They must draw that in a bit, and Mudryk needs to step up. The same applies to Cucurella. He must assess himself against what is expected of Chilwell and debate whether he can get to that standard and offer the same things.”

Mudryk has failed to live up to the billing since arriving at Stamford Bridge in January.