Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues suffer Lautaro Martinez blow; club yet to decide January strategy, and more - October 2, 2023

Chelsea travel to Craven Cottage on Monday (October 2) to face Fulham in the Premier League. New boss Mauricio Pochettino will look to pick up three points against the Cottagers.

Meanwhile, the Blues have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. Elsewhere, the London giants are yet to decide on their strategy for the January transfer window.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 2, 2023:

Chelsea suffer Lautaro Martinez blow

Lautaro Martinez has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have suffered a setback in their quest to bring Lautaro Martinez to Stamford Bridge.

The Argentinean’s agent, Alejandro Camano, has admitted that Martinez has his heart set on a stay with Inter Milan. The Blues have a long-term interest in the 26-year-old and were linked with the player in the summer.

However, speaking to TV Play, Camano said that Martinez has turned down multiple proposals in favour of a stay with the Nerazzurri.

“Saudi Arabia is a market full of temptations, and Lautaro received many proposals but not only from there. But Whenever I tell him about these possibilities, he says ‘Inter, only Inter’.

"The affinity he shares with the fans and the club is incredible. The sense of belonging to the project and the group is important. Lautaro didn’t listen to any club other than Inter,” said Camano.

He continued:

“He’s with the Nerazzurri now because he loves the club and the team. This summer the whole world talked about the possible transfer to another club, but in reality, he has decided to stay because he enjoys the tranquillity and considers Inter as his home.

"Lautaro is happy. He’s the captain of the team, and he is also expecting a child. So we have to work to make sure he remains happy.”

The London giants are expected to invest in a new No. 9 this winter, and Martinez is on their radar.

Blues yet to decide January strategy

Chelsea are yet to decide on their transfer strategy for January, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues invested heavily on their squad this summer, bringing in multiple talented youngsters. However, their plan has backfired, with the team struggling to gel so far, leading to suggestions that they could target more experienced players in the winter.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants will decide on their strategy in the final months of the year.

“I’m also aware of some Chelsea transfer rumours about a possible change in approach this January that could see them target more experienced players.

"However, from what I’m hearing it’s too early to know for sure – nothing has been decided yet, and more meetings will take place in the next weeks and especially between November and December to decide how to act, and what kind of signings are needed,” wrote Romano.

Chelsea have also struggled due to the absence of multiple players due to injury this season, including Christopher Nkunku.

Mauricio Pochettino sent Enzo Fernandez advice

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has advised Mauricio Pochettino to play Enzo Fernandez in a deeper role.

The Argentinean midfielder has been a first-team regular since arriving at Chelsea from Benfica in January. However, he is yet to get going under Pochettino, who has opted to use him in a No. 10 role.

Collymore told Caught Offside that a deeper role will allow Fernandez the freedom to play his natural game.

“It’s likely Mauricio Pochettino will ask Enzo Fernandez to play in behind the forward again against Fulham.

"I rate Pochettino a lot. He’s a top manager, but, I think, he’s getting it wrong with Fernandez. I don’t understand the obsession of playing him as a number 10. He isn’t a number 10,” said Collymore.

He continued:

“Fernandez is at his best when he’s playing a deeper role and allowed the freedom to travel between boxes. At the moment, he’s being penned into a very small area of the pitch and it’s restricting his best attributes.”

The Blues paid a then-British record £107 million to sign Fernandez in January.