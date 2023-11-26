Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues not in talks for Ivan Toney; club awaiting Gabriel Moscardo response, and more - November 26, 2023

Chelsea suffered a demoralising 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday (November 25). Raheem Sterling’s strike proved to be a mere consolation as Mauricio Pochettino’s side slumped to their fifth league defeat of the season.

Meanwhile, the Blues are not in talks to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Elsewhere, the London giants are awaiting a response to their offer for Gabriel Moscardo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 26:

Chelsea not in talks for Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney is likely to be on the move in January.

Chelsea are not in talks to sign Ivan Toney, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Brentford striker is serving a ban from football due to his involvement in illegal betting. The player will return to action in mid-January but is expected to be on the move. Arsenal are reportedly hot on his heels, while the Blues have also been named as an interested party.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Chelsea haven’t opened talks with the player’s camp yet.

“Brentford’s Ivan Toney is a really important player with many clubs following him, and from what I understand, the interest from Arsenal and Chelsea is still there.

"Arsenal’s focus is on their midfield at the moment with Douglas Luiz remaining their priority, but Ivan Toney is a player appreciated by them,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Chelsea like the player, yes, but what I wanted to clarify about Chelsea is that they’ve never decided to open a concrete negotiation with Brentford or with the player’s agents because of different factors.”

The Blues are expected to be on the hunt for a new No. 9 in 2024, with Romelu Lukaku – on loan at AS Roma – not part of their plans.

Blues awaiting Gabriel Moscardo response

Chelsea are waiting a response to their offer for Gabriel Moscardo, according to GOAL.

The 18-year-old is the latest young talent to arrive out of South America and has turned heads at clubs across Europe. The Blues have shifted their transfer strategy since the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino in the summer, eyeing gifted young players.

Moscardo popped up on their radar earlier this year, and they have already submitted a €25 million offer for the Brazilian. However, they are yet to receive a response from Corinthians, who are likely to take a decision by the end of January.

The defensive midfielder is expected to leave the South American club next year. Barcelona also have their eyes on the 18-year-old, whose contract with Corinthians expires in 2026. He has a €100 million release clause in his deal.

Mauricio Pochettino frustrated with his team’s performance

Mauricio Pochettino didn’t mince words while speaking about his team’s performance in the 4-1 at Newcastle United.

The day marked a poor outing for Chelsea, who were reduced to 10 men after Reece James picked up his second yellow in the second half.

Pochettino lamented that his team failed to show their personality and character.

“We didn't show that we were playing for something important. Even if Newcastle weren't great, it was an easy win for them to prepare for the Champions League.

"We had to show that it's going to be difficult for them to play, to win the game and to beat us. But it was really easy in the way that we conceded and the way that we were so soft in every single challenge,” said Pochettino.

He continued:

“That's what makes me angry and disappointed. We talk about being a young team and we have to learn, but I think these type of games make me very, very, very, very, very angry because it's about showing your personality and character.

"OK, we are young as a team, but we cannot lose this type of opportunity to show our best

Pochettino had to watch the game from the directors' box, as he was serving a touchline ban. The Argentinean went on to add that it was his team’s worst game of the season.

“It was our worst game of the season. It was tough to be in the stands. We cannot complain about the result, we did not read the game from the beginning. We cannot blame the players. It is the team together,” said Pochettino.

He concluded:

“We need to understand the level we need to compete, and learn about this situation. There are many details, many things that build confidence and strength. We already know what is going on, and we will try to change the dynamic.”

The London giants face Brighton & Hove Albion in the league next weekend.