Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues not in talks for Lautaro Martinez; club eyeing Paulo Dybala, and more - January 2, 2024

Chelsea face Preston North End on Saturday (January 6) at Stamford Bridge in their FA Cup opener. Mauricio Pochettino's side are coming off a 3-2 win over Luton Town at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the London giants are not in talks to sign Inter Milan attacker Lautaro Martinez. Elsewhere, the Blues are interested in AS Roma attacker Paulo Dybala.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 2, 2024:

Chelsea not in talks for Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez is unlikely to be on the move in 2024.

Chelsea are not in talks to sign Lautaro Martinez, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues' search for a new striker as an eventual replacement for the on-loan Romelu Lukaku has been well documented. The Belgian striker is on loan at AS Roma and isn't part of plans at Stamford Bridge. A recent report from club insider Simon Phillips said that Pochettino wants Martinez as his new No. 9.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Argentinean striker is likely to sign a new deal with Inter Milan.

"Lautaro Martinez is a great player, so we can always expect to see some stories about him on the market, with the latest being that Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is increasingly keen on him," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“I’m afraid I don’t have anything very positive for Chelsea fans on this one, though! Everything I’m hearing is that Lautaro is going to sign a new deal at Inter shortly. He’s key player for Inter.

"I don’t see him leaving the club, and, at the moment, this is not part of the club’s plans at all, as they will agree on new contract soon."

Martinez has appeared 23 times across competitions this season for the Nerazzurri, scoring 17 goals and setting up four.

Blues eyeing Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala is wanted at Chelsea.

Chelsea are among the clubs interested in Paulo Dybala, according to Fichajes. The Argentinean forward has enjoyed a new lease of life since moving to AS Roma from Juventus in 2022. Dybala has been in fine form this season, registering four goals and six assists in 15 outings across competitions.

His efforts have turned heads at Stamford Bridge, with Pochettino's side struggling for creativity in the final third. Interestingly, the 30-year-old has a modest £13 million release clause, which makes him an affordable option for the Blues.

However, they face competition from Manchester United and Newcastle United for the player's signature.

West Ham United want Armando Broja

Armando Broja has admirers at West Ham United.

West Ham United are eager to sign Armando Broja, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The Albanian striker has been in and out of the first team this season, registering one goal and one assist in 14 outings across competitions. However, his future is up in the air folloiwing the Blues' search for a new striker. Christopher Nkunku's return from injury is likely to cut into Broja's game time at Stamford Bridge.

The Hammers are attentive to the situation as they look for attacking reinforcements. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said that West Ham enquired about the 22-year-old in the past,

"West Ham certainly like Broja. They've scouted him extensively and enquired about him in the past. He's in an interesting position because he hasn't been able to play too much this season.

"Nkunku is now also coming back, and Chelsea are still in the market for a striker, so those two things don't make things look good for Broja's future," said Brown.

He continued:

"I think there are a lot of players vulnerable at Chelsea and who they'd listen to offers for, because they know they're going to have to bring some money in having spent so much money on signings already."

Broja missed almost the entire 2022-23 season due to a cruciate ligament tear.