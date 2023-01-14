Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues in talks to sign PSV attacker; Marcus Thuram to be available this summer, and more - January 14, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to face Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (January 15) in the Premier League. Graham Porter can no longer afford to drop points after losing the last three games across competitions.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Blues are in talks to sign a PSV Eindhoven attacker. Elsewhere, he has also said that Marcus Thuram could be available on a free transfer in the summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 14, 2023:

Chelsea in talks to sign Noni Madueke

Noni Madueke is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are engaged in negotiations with PSV Eindhoven to secure the signature of Noni Madueke, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a steady rise at the Eredivisie side this season and has emerged as an option for Potter. The English manager is eager to add more quality to his attack after growing frustrated with the likes of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

Madueke has popped up on his radar, and the Blues are already working to grant his wish.

The Englishman has appeared eight times across competitions for PSV this season, scoring twice. The London giants have submitted a verbal proposal of €30 million to test the waters and have scheduled another round of talks. The Dutch side are willing to let the player leave if they receive a suitable offer.

Marcus Thuram to be available this summer

Marcus Thuram (right) is likely to leave Borussia Park this year.

Marcus Thuram is unlikely to extend his stay with Borussia Monchengladbach, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The French forward is in the final year of his current contract with Borussia Dortmund but is yet to commit himself to the club. Chelsea are among the clubs looking to secure his services this year.

The Blues are in the market for a new No. 9 following the struggles of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Thuram has been impressive for Monchengladbach this season and also caught the eye with France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said that apart from the Blues, Inter Milan are planning to secure a Bosman move for the Frenchman this summer.

“In this case, it depends on the conditions of the deal. Thuram is available as a free agent in the summer because he’s 100% not going to extend the contract with Gladbach. So, many clubs are approaching him from Italy, like Inter to sign him as a free agent in the summer,” said Romano.

Thuram has appeared 17 times across competitions for Leverkusen this season, registering 13 goals and four assists.

Haydn Dodge unimpressed by Joao Felix move

Joao Felix arrived at Stamford Bridge this month on a temporary move.

Agent Haydn Dodge is not entirely convinced by Joao Felix’s move to Stamford Bridge.

The Portuguese forward joined Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid for the rest of the season earlier this week. His debut against Fulham, though, was a nightmare. The 23-year-old was sent off in the second half with his team going on to lose the game.

Speaking exclusively to Caught Offside, Dodge said that Felix is not what the Blues need.

“Their deal for Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix is a strange one. He’s been a great player in Spain and for Portugal, but Chelsea are paying an astronomical fee for a ‘sexy signing’ just to please the fans, some of which will fall for the antics, but the majority will see right through it. I’m not convinced Felix is even what they need,” said Dodge.

He added:

“My main concern is that because his move is a short-term loan, he will have to hit the ground running, and we see it so often how players from other leagues need time to adapt to the Premier League.”

Dodge continued:

“Liverpool’s Fabinho was a perfect example of that. It took him a season or so to get up to speed, and once he did, he became one of the country’s best defensive midfielders, but Jurgen Klopp could afford to be patient with him because he signed him permanently. Chelsea don’t have that luxury with Felix, so it’s a high-pressure move that may not work out quite the way they hoped.”

Felix has scored five goals and set up three more in 21 appearances for Atletico Madrid this season.

