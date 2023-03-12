Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues not in talks to sign Raphael Veiga; Newcastle United advised to sign Mason Mount, and more - March 12, 2023

Chelsea secured a 3-1 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (March 11) in the Premier League. The win will help Graham Potter sit a little easier at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Blues are not in talks to sign Raphael Veiga. Elsewhere, former Aston Villa striker Darren Bent has urged Newcastle United to sign Mason Mount.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 12, 2023:

Chelsea not in talks to sign Raphael Veiga

Raphael Veiga could be on the move this summer.

Chelsea are not engaged in negotiations to sign Raphael Veiga, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian attacking midfielder has been on a resurgent run with Palmeiras this season and is generating attention from clubs in Europe. Recent reports have suggested that the Blues are also interested in the 27-year-old.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the north London side are prioritising reinforcements in other positions this summer.

"There are many clubs interested in Raphael Veiga. but I’m not aware of advanced or concrete talks with Chelsea at this stage, despite recent speculation. It’s a very good opportunity on the market, and this is why clubs are exploring this deal, but Chelsea have other priorities now," wrote Romano.

Veiga has five goals and five assists in 12 games across competitions this year for Palmeiras.

Newcastle United advised to sign Mason Mount

Mason Mount's future is up in the air.

Darren Bent has advised Newcastle United to sign Mason Mount. The English midfielder's contract with Chelsea expires in the summer of 2024, and he hasn't agreed a new deal yet. The Blues remain keen to keep the 24-year-old at the club, but he has been linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge this summer.

Speaking to talkSPORT, as cited by Geordie Boot Boys, Bent said that Mount will be perfect for the Magpies:

“I’m surprised Newcastle aren’t heavily in for him. He’d be perfect for them. If you’re trying to get to the next level he’s exactly what you’re looking for. He’s young; he’s English; he’s an international; he’s played in big, big games, won big trophies, been a player of the year at his club,” said Bent.

He added:

“If you’re trying to build and attract players to your club, you don’t go and buy someone whose 28/29 that’s maybe in between whether ‘are they going to go on to the next level or are they going to start to fall away?’ He’s in his prime.”

Mount has registered three goals and six assists in 32 appearances across competitions for the London giants this season.

Mateo Kovacic delighted with win

Mateo Kovacic has expressed his delight at getting on the scoresheet on Saturday.

Mateo Kovacic is pleased to have picked up a win on Saturday against Leicester City. The Croatian led Chelsea in the absence of Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta and also found the back of the net. The 28-year-old remains a key part of Graham Potter's plans at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking after the game, Kovacic challenged his team to add consistency to their game.

"Of course it’s nice to score, and I’m really happy to help the team but for me, the most important thing is getting the three points. We stood up to the physical challenge from Leicester, and I think over the past week, we’ve shown a lot of character to record three important wins," said Kovacic.

He continued:

"The challenge now is to make sure we put in performances like this on a consistent basis and continue to move up the table. We knew we needed to step up and like Chelsea, we always do. We know we still have a lot of work to do because we are not in a good position for this club, but it’s a lot more positive to know that we are now winning points and performing a lot better."

Kovacic has picked up two goals and one assist in 26 games across competitions this season for the Blues.

