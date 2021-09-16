Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues to target Jules Kounde if star defender leaves, German ace identified as Erling Haaland alternative, and more - 16th September 2021

The Chelsea bandwagon shows no signs of slowing down. After a blistering start to the Premier League campaign, the Blues gave a solid display of their qualities against Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel looks ready to defend his European title this season.

Chelsea will renew their interest in Jules Kounde if one of their current stars leaves. A Blues striker has been identified by Borussia Dortmund as the ideal replacement for Erling Haaland.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from September 16, 2021.

Chelsea to target Jules Kounde if Antonio Rudiger leaves

Chelsea will reignite their interest in Jules Kounde if Antonio Rudiger leaves

Chelsea will step up their efforts to secure Jules Kounde if Antonio Rudiger leaves the club, according to The Express via Sport Mediaset. The Blues are sweating on the future of the German defender, who is in the final year of his current contract.

The London side are eager to tie him down to a new deal, given his importance to Thomas Tuchel’s tactics. However, negotiations have hit a standstill at the moment.

Chelsea are working to extend Rudiger’s stay at Stamford Bridge, but the lure of a lucrative move to Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent next summer might have turned his head.

If the German defender’s future remains unresolved, the Blues will initiate an offensive for Kounde.

The London side were close to securing the services of the French defender this summer. But the move broke down at the eleventh hour due to Sevilla’s exorbitant demands.

Chelsea remain interested in Kounde and could even test the waters in January. However, the Frenchman is no longer a priority for Tuchel and the Blues will only consider a move if Rudiger decides to leave Stamford Bridge.

Timo Werner identified as Erling Haaland alternative

Borussia Dortmund have identified Timo Werner as a possible replacement for Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund have identified Timo Werner as a possible replacement for Erling Haaland, according to ESPN via Sport BILD.

The German striker has struggled since joining Chelsea last summer and has dropped further down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel. The arrival of Romelu Lukaku could be the final nail in the coffin for Werner.

Dortmund could offer the German a new lease of life. The Bundesliga side are resigned to losing Haaland next summer and have already prepared contingency plans in the event of the Norwegian’s departure.

Dortmund believe Werner, who lit up the Bundesliga in the colors of RB Leipzig, could regain his blistering form if he returns to Germany. However, the Chelsea man might have to accept a significant hit on his £20 million annual salary to join Dortmund.

Chelsea battling Barcelona for Russian prodigy

Chelsea are facing stiff competition from Barcelona for the services of Arsen Zakharyan, according to The Express via Championat.

The 18-year-old has earned rave reviews with his performances for Dynamo Moscow in recent times and already has a beeline of suitors monitoring his every move. The Blues are among the clubs vying for his signature.

However, Chelsea will not have an easy run at the Russian prodigy, as the Catalans are aggressively scouting him. The player could be available for just £12.8 million next summer.

