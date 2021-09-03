Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues target wants to arrive next summer; Saul Niguez reveals Kepa Arrizabalaga's role in his arrival at Stamford Bridge, and more - 3rd September 2021

Chelsea further strengthened their squad over the summer. The Blues had won the UEFA Champions League last season, and topped that with a Super Cup triumph. Thomas Tuchel then managed to add Romelu Lukaku, Saul Niguez and Marcus Bettinelli to his roster before the end of August.

Chelsea could spring into action next summer, as one of their prime targets is expected to move in a year. Saul Niguez has revealed Kepa Arrizabalaga’s role in his arrival in the Premier League.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories on 3rd September 2021.

Declan Rice wants to arrive at Chelsea next summer

Declan Rice wants to leave West Ham United next summer.

Declan Rice believes the current season could be his last with West Ham United, according to 90 Min.

The Englishman has been linked with both Chelsea and Manchester United this summer. But a move failed to materialise due to the Hammers’ £100 million valuation of the player. Rice is not pleased with his exorbitant price tag, and has not yet put pen to paper on a new contract. That offers a glimmer of hope to the Blues that he could soon be on the move.

Declan Rice among central midfielders in the PL so far this season:



30 passes into the final third [🥇]

27 progressive carries [🥇]

11 carries into the final third [🥈]

11 attempted dribbles [🥇]

9 successful dribbles [🥇]

8 passes into the box [🥇]



Underrated on the ball. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/YjJmfHqllw — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 3, 2021

Despite securing the services of Saul Niguez on loan, Rice remains a long-term target for Chelsea. The Englishman’s current contract expires in 2024, although West Ham have the option of an additional year.

It has been reported that the Englishman has already turned down two renewal offers so far, and will consider his future next summer. The Blues are expected to return for the player in a year, but will face competition from the Red Devils for his services.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a huge admirer of the player, and Rice could indeed be the final piece of his midfield jigsaw. However, Chelsea remain optimistic about winning the race for their former player.

Saul Niguez reveals Kepa Arrizabalaga's role in his arrival at Stamford Bridge

Saul Niguez says Kepa Arrizabalaga helped him decide on a move to Chelsea.

Saul Niguez has revealed that Kepa Arrizabalaga played a vital role in his decision to join Chelsea.

The Spanish midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona earlier in the summer, while Manchester United were also interested in him. However, the player eventually joined the Blues on deadline day in a loan deal with an option to buy.

Speaking on his Twitch channel, Saul claimed that he might not have come to Stamford Bridge had Kepa Arrizabalaga not been there. He said in this regard:

“Kepa has been my friend for a long time. It’s important that he is there. I would have had second thoughts if he wasn’t at Chelsea. (Cesar) Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso also helped me join Chelsea."

Saul Niguez on his international teammates at #Chelsea:



"It’s really important. Having [Cesar] Azpilicueta, Marcos [Alonso] and Kepa, especially Kepa, who has shared a room with me since we started playing for the Spanish national youth team."



[via @ChelseaFC] — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) September 2, 2021

Tiemoue Bakayoko wants permanent stay in the Serie A

Tiemoue Bakayoko wants a permanent move to Serie A.

Tiemoue Bakayoko has expressed a desire for a permanent stay in the Serie A. The player moved from Chelsea to AC Milan this summer on a two-year loan deal.

Speaking to TMW, as relayed by Caught Offside, the Frenchman revealed he desires a full-time association with the San Siro.

“Definitely, I would very much like to stay here. I am very attached to this club, it is a well-known thing: I consider this team my second home” said Bakayoko.

Like the Sportskeeda Football Facebook page for regular updates!

Edited by Bhargav