Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues not targeting Cristiano Ronaldo; club battling Liverpool for Moroccan midfielder, and more - December 17, 2022

Chelsea are eager to secure UEFA Champions League football next season. Graham Potter's team, though, are eighth in the Premier League after 14 games.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Blues are not planning to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, the London giants are battling Liverpool for a Moroccan midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the Chelsea transfer stories as on December 17, 2022:

Chelsea not targeting Cristiano Ronaldo, says Fabrizio Romano

Cristiano Ronaldo is available on a Bosman move.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Chelsea are not looking to take Cristiano Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge.

The Portuguese has been linked with the Blues once again after cutting ties with Manchester United last month. The recent season-ending injury to Armando Broja could force Potter to dive for a new No. 9, and the 37-year-old is an option.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants are not in talks with Ronaldo regarding a possible move.

"I can confirm again that Chelsea are not currently in the race for Cristiano Ronaldo; there are no negotiations ongoing, even though Todd Boehly was interested in the summer before Thomas Tuchel blocked the deal," said Romano.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was part of the Portugal team that was knocked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup by Morocco in the quarterfinals. Ronaldo scored just once in five games in the tournament.

Blues battling Liverpool for Sofyan Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are locked in a battle with Liverpool for the signature of Sofyan Amrabat, according to The Daily Mail via Caught Offside.

The Moroccan midfielder has become a household name after his powerful performances for the Atlas Lions at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. His efforts have earned him admirers at clubs across Europe, including the Blues.

Potter is on the lookout for midfield reinforcements to offset the impending departure of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho. Amrabat could be a stellar option in defensive midfield position and could free the offensive players to play their natural game. The 26-year-old has appeared 20 times across competitions for Fiorentina this season and is tied to the club till 2024.

The Blues could be tempted to go on the offensive for Amrabat but face competition from Liverpool. The Reds are also planning to revamp their midfield and have their sights on the Moroccan.

Gianluca Di Marzio expects Newcastle United to target Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech is likely to leave Stamford Bridge in January.

Reputed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reckons Newcastle United could try to sign Hakim Ziyech in January.

The Moroccan winger has endured a difficult time at Chelsea since arriving from Ajax in 2020. Ziyech has dropped down the pecking order under Potter and is no longer guaranteed game time at Stamford Bridge.

However, the 29-year-old gave a timely reminder of his abilities at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ziyech was one of the stars of the Moroccan side that reached the semifinals, only to come up short against France. The Atlas Lions play Croatia tonight (December 17) in the third place playoff.

Speaking to Soccer News, Di Marzio said that Ajax are interested in their former player.

"Ajax … That is another story, they are interested, because his heart is still in the Johan Cruijff Arena. They would welcome a return. But after this World Cup. … I do expect other Premier League teams to try at Chelsea, in terms of a loan. Newcastle, for example, which is aiming for a Champions League spot," said Di Marzio.

Romano added that Ziyech could prefer a permanent move away from the Blues.

"And then it just depends on what the player wants, a rental period or a permanent deal. And I think Ziyech is going for the latter variant, so the question is which club can offer him the best project," said Di Marzio.

The 29-year-old has appeared nine times for the London giants across competitions this season but hasn't opened his account.

