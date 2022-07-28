Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues not targeting Harry Kane; Newcastle United warned against signing Timo Werner, and more - July 28, 2022

Chelsea will look to get back to winning ways when they face Udinese at Dacia Arena in a friendly on Friday. Manager Thomas Tuchel has endured a difficult pre-season so far, losing the last two games.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Blues are not targeting Harry Kane this summer. Elsewhere, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has warned Newcastle United against signing Timo Werner.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 28, 2022:

Chelsea not targeting Harry Kane, says Fabrizio Romano

Harry Kane is one of the finest strikers of his generation.

Chelsea are not targeting Harry Kane this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Blues are expected to bolster their attack after the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan on loan. Tuchel lacks a world-class number nine and has been linked with a move for Kane.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants are not pursuing the Englishman.

"I’m not aware of any contact between Chelsea and Harry Kane. Chelsea understand that Kane is untouchable, and Daniel Levy wouldn’t sell to a Premier League rival," wrote Romano.

He added that it's now difficult for Chelsea to find a world-class number nine.

"In my opinion, Chelsea should have already taken action on a new striker, as it’s becoming difficult to find a top-level player in this position. Erling Haaland would have been the ideal solution, but it was impossible to work on that deal due to the sanctions imposed on Roman Abramovich at the time," wrote Romano.

Gabriel Agbonlahor warns Newcastle United against signing Timo Werner

Timo Werner is likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Gabriel Agbonlahor has advised Newcastle United against signing Timo Werner. The 26-year-old has cut a sorry figure since joining the Blues in 2020, and Tuchel is looking for an upgrade in attack this summer.

The Premier League giants are ready to let the German forward leave, and the Magpies are planning to take him to St. James Park.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Newcastle are interested in signing Timo Werner, who is willing to leave Chelsea this summer!



(Source: Newcastle are interested in signing Timo Werner, who is willing to leave Chelsea this summer!(Source: @cfbayern 🚨 Newcastle are interested in signing Timo Werner, who is willing to leave Chelsea this summer! (Source: @cfbayern) https://t.co/F3vk4eAZqP

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said that Werner is not an upgrade on Callum Wilson.

“I think Newcastle would be stupid to bring him in. Where Newcastle want to be going, they don’t want to be signing Chelsea rejects. He’s not good enough; he doesn’t score goals. Callum Wilson is better than Timo Werner; it just doesn’t make sense," said Agbonlahor.

He added:

"The wages he will want, the fee – it doesn’t make sense. Werner, for me, should be headed to La Liga or back to the Bundesliga. He’s not good enough for the Premier League."

Werner scored 11 times across competitions last season but has largely struggled to replicate his Leipzig heroics on English shores.

Blues willing to offload Hakim Ziyech for £8.4 million

Hakim Ziyech could be on his way to Serie A.

The Blues are willing to offload Hakim Ziyech for £8.4 million this summer, according to The Daily Mail. Tuchel is not too keen to keep the Moroccan at Stamford Bridge and has put him up for sale. AC Milan are hot on his heels, with the player also eager to move to the San Siro.

However, Ziyech will have to take a pay cut for the deal to go through. The Moroccan currently earns £5 million per year with the Blues, something Milan cannot afford. The Rossoneri will discuss the move during their next meeting with the Premier League giants.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far