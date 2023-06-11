Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues tell Kai Havertz to leave; Mauricio Pochettino pushing for Moises Caicedo, and more - June 11, 2023

Chelsea endured a difficult 2022-23 season, going through multiple managerial changes and finishing a lowly 12th in the Premier League. The Blues have now appointed Mauricio Pochettino to steady the ship and take them back to the top.

Meanwhile, the London giants have informed attacker Kai Havertz that he could leave. Elsewhere, Pochettino is pushing to complete a move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 11, 2023:

Chelsea tell Kai Havertz to leave

Kai Havertz could leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea have already informed Kai Havertz that he's free to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The German forward has blown hot and cold since joining the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen, so the club are now ready to let him go. The Mauricio Pochettino revolution is about to start at Stamford Bridge, and the 23-year-old is not part of the agenda.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the London giants want to get a good deal for the player’s services this year.

“My understanding is that Kai Havertz has basically been made aware that finding a new club is likely to be in his best interests. The transfer to Chelsea hasn’t been a total disaster, but it has not been great, and Chelsea do not see value in him staying long-term unless he is on a longer deal,” said Jones.

He continued:

“He’s got two years left, and it gives Chelsea a chance to offload him at a decent price. I know there have been some reports of him being available at a cut-price, but that’s not strictly true. They might take a small hit on what they bought him for, but he’s not going on the cheap.”

Jones went on to add that a move to Real Madrid or Bayern Munich remains a possibility for Havertz.

"He has to try to find a new club. If Madrid don’t go for it, then Bayern are definitely something that could be worked on by intermediaries. Ultimately, this is a season with a European Championship being held at the end of it, in his home country, Germany. The season has to go well,” said Jones.

He concluded:

"Agents working on his behalf and also Chelsea’s behalf need to figure this out. In England, there won’t be many obvious options, but everything will be explored if it starts to drag."

Havertz has been in and out of the team in the recently concluded season, registering nine goals and one assist in 47 games across competitions.

Mauricio Pochettino pushing for Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino is eager to bring Moises Caicedo to Stamford Bridge, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Argentinean is set to take charge at Chelsea next month and is planning a midfield revamp. The Blues are long-term admirers of the Ecuadorian and have set their sights on the 21-year-old after missing out on Manuel Ugarte.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that Caicedo has been a high priority for the London giants since the start of the year.

“We know that they tried for Ugarte before pulling out. Caicedo will be a high priority, as he was in January, and Chelsea bid £55million back then. I expect Chelsea to enter the race for Moises Caicedo and push very hard on that front because he has been a long-standing target,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“He is exactly what Chelsea need - a number six with strong defensive qualities and, on top of that, the ability to get box-to-box. But they will want one more, for sure.”

Arsenal are also hot on the heels of the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder.

Blues agree Andre Onana deal

Andre Onana is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Inter Milan for the transfer of Andre Onana, according to Tuttomercatoweb via Caught Offside.

The Blues are eager to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer to kickstart Mauricio Pochettino’s reign at Stamford Bridge. The Argentinean manager is unimpressed by Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy and has set his sights on Onana as their replacement.

The Cameroonian has been outstanding for Inter Milan this season, but the Nerazzurri are willing to let him leave for a fair price this summer. However, they're unconvinced by the London giants’ initial offer of €40m. The Premier League giants are now ready to return with a revised proposal, which will also include Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian forward is on loan from Chelsea at Inter and wants to stay at the San Siro permanently. The Blues are ready to use him to sweeten a deal for Onana.

