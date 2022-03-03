Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues tipped to sign Juventus star; Barcelona accelerate efforts to sign Andreas Christensen, and more - 3 March 2022

Chelsea secured a thrilling 3-2 win over Luton Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday at Kenilworth Road. Goals from Saul Niguez, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku helped the north London side overcome a stiff challenge from the Championship side.

Meanwhile, the Blues are tipped to sign a Juventus striker. Elsewhere, Barcelona have stepped up their efforts to secure the services of Andreas Christensen.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 3rd March 2022:

Chelsea tipped to sign Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic has continued his good form with Juventus.

Chelsea could sign Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus, according to The Sport Witness via journalist Riccardo Trevisani. The Serbian hitman was recently on Blues manager Thomas Tuchel’s radar, but opted to move to Turin in January. However, the German manager could get his hands on the 22-year-old.

Vlahovic rose to prominence at Fiorentina, and his steady rise earned him suitors around Europe. The Bianconeri won the race for his services this winter in a £73.44 million deal. The Serb has already justified the decision, scoring four times in seven appearances for the Serie A giants so far. He has put pen to paper on a four-year deal, but Juventus might not be able to hold on to him for that long.

Vlahovic’s goalscoring exploits have already put him on the radar of European heavyweights. The Blues could be tempted to prise him away from Turin within six months of his arrival. The north London side invested heavily in Romelu Lukaku last summer. However, the Belgian has failed to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku has even expressed a desire to return to Inter Milan, so his move back to Serie A cannot be ruled out this summer. That could send Chelsea scrambling for a new striker, and Vlahovic could be on their agenda. The Blues could plot a blockbuster move to bring the Serb to Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona accelerate efforts to sign Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen is in the final months of his current Chelsea contract.

Barcelona have accelerated their efforts to sign Andreas Christensen, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes.

The Danish defender’s current contract with Chelsea is set to run out at the end of the season. The Premier League giants have failed to reach an agreement for his contract renewal, so the Blaugrana are eager to take advantage of the situation.

Barça have now improved their bid after new direct contacts and that’s why they feel ‘confident’. Bayern are still in the race. Andreas Christensen situation. Deal now advanced with Barcelona - they are in direct talks with his agents since January together with Bayern.Barça have now improved their bid after new direct contacts and that’s why they feel ‘confident’. Bayern are still in the race. Andreas Christensen situation. Deal now advanced with Barcelona - they are in direct talks with his agents since January together with Bayern. 🔴 #FCBBarça have now improved their bid after new direct contacts and that’s why they feel ‘confident’. Bayern are still in the race. https://t.co/yZAR1NfLQL

Barcelona chief Mateu Alemany has arrived in London to finalise the deal, even as the Blues attempt to keep him at the club. It now appears the Blaugrana are very close to taking Christensen to the Camp Nou.

Christensen has made over 150 appearances for the Blues, including 26 this season, but looks set to depart Stamford Bridge on a free transfer.

Malang Sarr criticised for performance against Luton Town

Malang Sarr endured a difficult time on Wednesday.

Malang Sarr was singled out for criticism by Alan Shearer and Micah Richards after a poor display against Luton Town. The Frenchman was at fault for both Luton goals as he failed to make the most of a rare start.

Speaking after the game, Shearer said that Sarr wasn’t aggressive enough on the night.

“Sarr’s marking Reece Burke, meant to be… he’s too nice isn’t he, there’s not enough aggression there. He’s a yard off him; he touches him, not enough. It’s a very good ball in and run, and the contact is superb the way he guides it in that far corner,” said Shearer.

Richards echoed Shearer’s views, added that Sarr didn’t stay close enough to his man while defending.

“Like you say, once he’s got the run on him and he’s got the height on him as well… he’s not aggressive enough. Sometimes if you’re a smaller guy you’ve just got to make sure you’re close to someone, stop him from being able to get that run."

The Englishman continued:

"It didn’t happen, and he’s cost his team a goal. I just don’t understand why you would risk there. His body shape is all wrong,;you can see the striker’s leaning forward and going to make the run in behind. Just stay with him. Why give yourself the opportunity to get behind on the run?"

Sarr has played 16 times for the Blues this season, including three in the FA Cup and four in the Premier League

