Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues told to pay £86m for Bayern Munich star, club in a four-way battle for veteran defender and more - 30 June 2021

Chelsea are planning for a massive summer to help continue Thomas Tuchel’s splendid start to life at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are on the rise under the German’s stewardship and are eager to help him aim for the stars next season.

A UEFA Champions League triumph might be the start of something brilliant, which is why the club are ready to back the manager in the transfer market. Chelsea have made no secret of their desire to bolster their backline this summer, with Tuchel looking to bring in a world-class center back before the start of the new season.

On that note, let’s look at the major Chelsea transfer stories from 30 June 2021.

Chelsea told to pay £86m for Bayern Munich star

Kingsley Coman

Chelsea have to cough up £86m to sign Kingsley Coman this summer, according to Football London via Sky Germany. The Bayern Munich winger has been linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena for some time and the Blues are monitoring the player. Tuchel is eager to add more firepower to his attack, even though a winger is not high up on his wish list.

The Bavarians recently rejected a £40m bid for the Frenchman from Liverpool, who are leading the race for Coman’s signature. The fee cited by the Bundesliga giants is within the reach of Chelsea.

However, the Premier League side might not be willing to indulge in the Frenchman especially since they are pursuing other targets this summer. A move for Erling Haaland remains a priority for the Blues, and since he will definitely cost a fortune, Tuchel is expected to end his interest in signing Coman.

Blues in a four-way battle for veteran defender

Sergio Ramos

Chelsea are in a four-way battle for Sergio Ramos, according to Sport Witness via El Chiringuito. The Blues are in the hunt for a central defender despite tying Thiago Silva down to a new deal. Tuchel was expected to target young talents in the market. However, his plans have changed since the former Real Madrid star became a free agent.

Chelsea have made an offer for Sergio Ramos.



- @elchiringuitotv — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) June 30, 2021

Chelsea have reportedly presented an offer to the Spanish defender, who is also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Bayern Munich. However, Ramos has his heart set on a move to the Ligue 1 giants and the Blues have a battle on their hands to turn his head.

French midfielder wants to leave Chelsea

Tiemoue Bakayoko

Tiemoue Bakayoko wants to leave Chelsea this summer, according to Sport Witness via Gazzetta Dello Sport. The Frenchman spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Napoli and is not expected to be part of Tuchel’s plans going into the new campaign. As such, Bakayoko wants to end his association with the Blues.

AC Milan are interested in the Chelsea star, having already hosted him on loan during the 2018-19 season. Bakayoko proved too costly for a permanent move then.

However, with the player entering the final 12 months of his current contract, the Rossoneri have a chance to secure him on a cut-price deal. The Frenchman is pushing for a move and the Blues might grant him his wish.

