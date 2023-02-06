Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues unlikely to sign Declan Rice; club working on Mason Mount extension, and more - February 6, 2023

Chelsea will travel to the London Stadium on Saturday (February 11) to face West Ham United in the Premier League. Graham Potter's team, who're ninth in the league, will look for a win to climb up the table.

Meanwhile, the Blues are unlikely to sign Declan Rice this summer. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the London giants are currently locked in negotiations to extend Mason Mount's stay at Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 6, 2023:

Chelsea unlikely to sign Declan Rice

Declan Rice has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are unlikely to sign Declan Rice this summer, according to The Daily Mail via The Chelsea Chronicle.

The English midfielder is expected to leave West Ham United this summer, and the Blues are linked with a move for their former academy player. Rice left the club as a teenager after he was deemed not good enough.

ExpectedChelsea @ExpectedChelsea Declan Rice's improvement over the past couple of years has been INCREDIBLE.



His passing, carrying and defending are all at elite levels — the first two despite West Ham's passive style. Imagine him in a ball-dominant team!



So many similarities to Nemanja Matic. Declan Rice's improvement over the past couple of years has been INCREDIBLE.His passing, carrying and defending are all at elite levels — the first two despite West Ham's passive style. Imagine him in a ball-dominant team! So many similarities to Nemanja Matic. https://t.co/dqTLTndblg

The Blues have lived to regret that decision, with the 24-year-old developing into one of the most capable defenders in Europe with the Hammers.

However, having just invested a fortune in securing the signature of 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez, a move for Rice seems unlikely this summer. The Englishman is expected to cost a fortune, despite being in the final 18 months of his deal.

The 24-year-old has registered one goal and three assists in 27 games across competitions for West Ham this season.

Blues working on Mason Mount extension

Mason Mount has generated attention from clubs around Europe.

Chelsea are engaged in talks with Mason Mount's entourage to chalk out a new deal for the 24-year-old, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Englishman has been a first-team regular at Stamford Bridge in the last few seasons, but he hasn't been in his element in the current campaign. Mount's current contract runs out next summer, and his future at the club is up in the air.

Despite his recent struggles, the Englishman is not short of options, with clubs around the continent monitoring his situation.

The Blues also remain keen to keep their prized asset at the club. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants are working behind the scenes to tie Mount down to a new deal.

"A lot has been said about Mason Mount’s future again, particular(ly) his role in the team now that Chelsea have spent big money on the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Mykhaylo Mudryk. I’m told negotiations are still ongoing between Chelsea and Mount, so let’s see how the conversation will go in the next weeks and months,” wrote Romano.

He added:

"I think it would be fair to say that automatic starters don’t exist when the competition is that high, he knows he has to perform at top level to keep his place, but nothing has changed.”

Mount has appeared 28 times across competitions for Chelsea this season, registering three goals and six assists.

Hansi Flick not in talks for Stamford Bridge job

Hansi Flick is currently in charge of the Germany national team.

Former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick is not a candidate for the hotseat at Chelsea, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The German manager was recently in the news after being spotted at Stamford Bridge during the game against Fulham. With Potter’s struggles well documented, the news added to speculation regarding the English manager’s future at the club.

CFC Buddy 💙💙 @CFCBuddy Germany manager Hansi Flick and England assistant Steve Holland are in attendance at Stamford Bridge.



#CFC Germany manager Hansi Flick and England assistant Steve Holland are in attendance at Stamford Bridge. 🔵🔵Germany manager Hansi Flick and England assistant Steve Holland are in attendance at Stamford Bridge.#CFC ✅ https://t.co/FlXfbZpgNQ

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Flick is not in talks with the Blues, having just taken charge of the Germany national team.

"Germany manager Hansi Flick was spotted at Stamford Bridge, so there’s inevitably been speculation about the Chelsea job. However, Flick has just committed to the Germany job until the Euros a few weeks ago, and this is his full focus. I’m not aware of any conversation with Chelsea,” wrote Romano.

Potter will have little room for error after being backed heavily in the transfer market last month.

