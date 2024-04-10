Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues unlikely to sign Sven Botman, club plan Raheem Sterling exit, and more - April 10, 2024

Chelsea are ninth in the Premier League table after 30 games, 16 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played a game more. Mauricio Pochettino's team will next face Everton in the league on Monday, April 15.

Meanwhile, the Blues are not expected to complete a move for Sven Botman this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants are willing to offload Raheem Sterling at the end of this season.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from April 10, 2024.

Chelsea unlikely to sign Sven Botman, according to journalist

Sven Botman

Chelsea are unlikely to secure the services of Sven Botman this summer, according to club insider Simon Phillips.

The Blues are expected to reinforce their backline at the end of this season, following the uncertainties surrounding the futures of some of their current players. Thiago Silva is in the final months of his contract with the club and most likely to leave.

Trevoh Chalobah and Benoit Badiashile's future at Stamford Bridge also remains up in the air right now.

The London giants are subsequently linked with multiple new defenders ahead of the summer, including Botman. The Dutch centerback suffered with a knee injury this season, but remains crucial to Newcastle United's plans.

In his column for Substack, Phillips added that the Magpies have no desire to let the 24-year-old leave.

“Sources are telling me that any move to try and sign him this summer is now highly unlikely, and Toon is obviously not keen to let him go at all. It was always a super unrealistic target, but another one that was discussed internally,” wrote Phillips.

Chelsea reportedly have their eyes on Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande as well.

Blues plan Raheem Sterling exit

Raheem Sterling's time at Chelsea could be coming to an end

Chelsea are ready to cash in on Raheem Sterling this summer, according to Football Insider.

The English forward has been a disappointment since arriving at Stamford Bridge from Manchester City in 2022. The 29-year-old is no longer a first-team regular at the Blues and Mauricio Pochettino has already lost his patience with the player.

The London giants are already planning for attacking reinforcements this summer, and have their eyes on Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams.

The Spaniard could be an upgrade on Sterling, who has shown signs of regression this season. The Englishman has appeared 38 times across competitions for Chelsea this season, registering eight goals and eight assists.

Chelsea cannot afford to sack Mauricio Pochettino, says journalist

Chelsea cannot afford to sack Mauricio Pochettino this year, according to journalist Mark Ogden.

The Argentine ta tactician's future at Stamford Bridge is subject to speculation following an unimpressive season so far.

The Blues are languishing on ninth in the Premier League and are in danger of missing out on European football next season. The London giants have been backed to opt for a managerial change come summer, with multiple names already linked to the club.

However, speaking on BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily podcast, Ogden said that Pochettino's job remains safe for now.

“He has a year left on his contract so in terms of compensation it won’t cost a lot, but I was told about a month ago that the reason both Pochettino and Eddie Howe are safe unless something dramatic happens, is because both clubs have posted such big losses they can’t afford to sack a manager, pay up, appoint a new guy and pay his compensation,” said Ogden.

"You’re talking £20-25m, and in an era when clubs need to keep their losses small, they can’t afford to get rid,” he added.

Chelsea have invested heavily in the squad in recent transfer windows and Pochettino won't be afforded all the time in the world to get his act together.