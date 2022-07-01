Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues unlikely to sign West Ham United midfielder; Manchester City want £40 million for Dutch defender, and more - July 1, 2022

Chelsea finished third in the Premier League last season. Manager Thomas Tuchel will be eager to strengthen his squad as he looks to challenge for the title in the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Blues are unlikely to sign a West Ham United midfielder this summer. Elsewhere, Manchester City want £40 million for a Dutch defender, who's a target of the Blues.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 1, 2022:

Chelsea unlikely to sign Declan Rice

Declan Rice has very little chance of arriving at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea are unlikely to sign Declan Rice this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Blues are among the clubs interested in the Englishman. Rice has emerged as one of the best defensive midfielders in the league at West Ham United.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Hammers are not planning to sell the 23-year-old.

"Declan Rice has been a Chelsea target for at least two years, but as far as I know, West Ham continue to have the same position: there is no intention to sell him this summer, even with the knowledge that Rice will not sign a new contract with the club under current conditions," wrote Romano.

He added:

"West Ham are relaxed and know that only a crazy offer could change that, while Manchester United are only focused on Frenkie de Jong for midfield so far."

Romano added that Rice could be available next summer:

"Things can change quickly, but for now, I’d take any speculation over Rice with a pinch of salt. He’s under contract until 2024; his club don’t want to sell, and I think there’s little chance of Chelsea, United or anyone else paying the kind of money required to sign the England international. My instinct is that this may be one for next summer, rather than this year.

Manchester City want £40 million for Nathan Ake

Nathan Ake could be allowed to leave the Etihad this summer.

Manchester City want £40 milllion to part ways with Nathan Ake, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Dutch defender is a target for Chelsea this summer. Tuchel is desperate to fortify his backline following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. The German manager has Ake on his wishlist, along with Jules Kounde of Sevilla and Matthijs de Light of Juventus.

Galetti, though, has said that the Blues could suffer disappointment in their pursuit of Kounde. Moreover, Tuchel has identified De Ligt as his priority target, but the Bianconeri are likely to play hard ball.

Ake has emerged as an alternative, and the London giants could be forced to turn their attention to the 27-year-old. Galetti added that the Premier League club also have their eyes on Kalidou Koulibaly and Stefan de Vrij.

Blues want €15 million for Emerson Palmieri

Emerson Palmieri is wanted at Lazio.

Chelsea want €15 million to part ways with Emerson Palmieri, according to Corriere dello Sera via Sport Witness.

Lazio are interested in the Italian full-back and are planning to take him to Serie A. The two clubs are locked in negotiations for Emerson as well as Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Lazio are scheduled to have another round of discussions with the Blues regarding the two players soon.

The Serie A club are pushing to secure the services of the Italian, who's a priority for manager Maurizio Sarri. However, the Blues have stuck to their valuation of Emerson. The Italian is not part of Tuchel's plans and could be allowed to leave for a suitable bid.

