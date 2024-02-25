Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues have Victor Osimhen plan; club eyeing Aaron Ramsdale, and more - February 25, 2024

Chelsea battle Liverpool in the EFL Cup final on Sunday (February 25) at Wembley. Mauricio Pochettino’s side come in as the underdogs, following an underwhelming season.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning to take a leaf out of their pursuit of midfielder Enzo Fernandez to secure the services of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, the London giants have set their sights on Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 25, 2024:

Chelsea have Victor Osimhen plan

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning to pursue a structured deal for Victor Osimhen this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Nigerian is reportedly a priority target for the Blues, who remains keen to sign a proven No. 9 ahead of the next season. Osimhen has been a revelation for Napoli and is among the finest strikers in the world.

However, the 25-year-old reportedly has a €130 million release clause, in his contract which makes him a costly target. The London giants signed Fernandez and Moises Caicedo for massive fees last year, so they are no strangers to breaking the bank.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs outlined the club’s planned approach for Osimhen this year.

“No, I don't think that anyone will necessarily trigger Victor Osimhen's release clause, that's not Chelsea's approach.

"The release clause is there to set market value, but I would imagine that Chelsea will want the ability to structure a deal slightly differently to the release clause, either to get better payment terms or a slightly different structure,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“It's obviously what they did with Enzo Fernandez, they were informed by the release clause, but they bid a million more than it in order to get a slightly different structure.

"I think that's what Chelsea would be looking at with Victor Osimhen. But obviously, the release clause number is going to inform the sum evaluation and Chelsea will be there.”

Osimhen could be a huge upgrade on Nicolas Jackson.

Blues eyeing Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Aaron Ramsdale, according to HITC. The English goalkeeper has dropped down the pecking order at Arsenal since the arrival of David Raya on loan from Brentford last summer. The Spaniard is expected to sign a permanent deal at the Emirates, adding speculation to Ramsdale’s future.

The Blues are attentive to the drama unfolding across London and are planning to take advantage. Boss Mauricio Pochettino added Robert Sanchez to his squad in the summer, but he hasn’t been convincing.

Meanwhile, Kepa Arrizabalaga is out on loan to Real Madrid and doesn’t have a future at Stamford Bridge. Pochettino apparently has his eyes on Ramsdale to sort out the issue. The Gunners are willing to offload the Englishman but could be wary of strengthening their city rivals.

Levi Colwill opens up on ‘inspirational’ Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva has been a huge hit at Stamford Bridge.

Levi Colwill has said that he has always looked up to Thiago Silva in his career. The Brazilian defender is a legend of the game and has been very influential since arriving at Chelsea a few summers ago.

This season, the 39-year-old has appeared 29 times across competitions for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, starting 26. However, Silva’s future at the club remains up in the air, with his contract expiring in less than six months.

Colwill, meanwhile, is the face of the future for the Blues and is picking up the tricks of the trade from the Brazilian. Speaking recently, as cited by The Daily Star, the Englishman outlined his admiration for Silva.

“It’s crazy. When I was 15 and going through a bad patch, Mum and Dad made me watch Thiago’s games and I’d think: ‘He’s so good!’ To be in the same changing room, I was a bit nervous at first.

"Then, on the pitch, I was like, ‘I don’t want the ball from him. I don’t want to pass to him,’ because his standards are so high. I admire everything he does. Hopefully, one day I can be as good,” said Colwill.

The 39-year-old remains linked with a return to his former club Fluminense this summer.