Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues want £37 million for Romelu Lukaku; club sent Conor Gallagher advice, and more - October 10, 2023

Chelsea are 11th in the Premier League after eight games. Mauricio Pochettino's side have won three and lost three games.

Meanwhile, the Blues are willing to let on-loan striker Romelu Lukaku leave for £37 million next summer. Elsewhere, the London giants have been warned against offloading midfielder Conor Gallagher.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 10, 2023:

Chelsea want £37 million for Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku has hit the ground running at AS Roma.

Chelsea are willing to let Romelu Lukaku leave for £37 million in 2024, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Belgian forward has been a controversial figure at Stamford Bridge since his arrival a couple of seasons ago. He spent last season on loan with Inter Milan, and the Blues were eager to offload him this summer.

However, there was little interest in the player this year, especially regarding a permanent deal. Lukaku ended up joining AS Roma on loan and has been a hit. The 30-year-old has amassed seven goals in eight games, prompting talks of a revival with the Blues next season.

Expand Tweet

Mauricio Pochettino has seen his team struggle to score goals, but Lukaku is unlikely to be the answer. The London giants have agreed to let him go next summer if any club match their asking price.

Blues sent Conor Gallagher advice

Conor Gallagher has been a regular at Stamford Bridge this season.

Journalist Paul Brown has advised Chelsea against offloading Conor Gallagher. The English midfielder was heavily linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge this summer, but a move didn't materialise.

The 23-year-old has become a key figure under Pochettino this season, making 10 appearances across competitions and picking up one assist.

Despite his impressive form, Gallagher remains linked with a departure, especially with an intense competition for places at the club. However, Brown told Give Me Sport that the Englishman remains determined to be a success with the Blues.

"He's someone who's been so determined to be a success at Chelsea. I find it hard to believe he would want to leave that club. He's Chelsea through and through, everyone knows it.

He's incredibly proud to play for the team, and he’s in there now and doing pretty well. And, I think, unless the owners make a decision that they have an offer they can't refuse, I think he's staying there. I think it would be a big, big mistake for Chelsea to sell Gallagher," said Brown.

Recent reports have hinted that the London giants are open to extending Gallagher's stay.

Marc Cucurella happy at Stamford Bridge

Marc Cucurella's future at Stamford Bridge remains up in the air.

Marc Cucurella has insisted that he's ready to bid his time at Stamford Bridge. The Spanish left-back is a peripheral figure at Chelsea and was linked with an exit in the summer.

Manchester United were close to signing him on loan, but a move failed to see the light of day. The 25-year-old has made just four appearances under Pochettino this season and has been tipped to leave in January.

However, speaking recently to the press, Cucurella said that he's willing to work hard and wait for his opportunity to shine at Stamford Bridge.

"I always said I’m very happy here. There were one or two weeks that were a little bit difficult for me but I’m happy — I have friends here.

"Sometimes it’s part of football with moves, but, now, I’m ready to work hard, wait for my opportunity and when it comes to help the team. Then the most important thing is to win games," said Cucurella.

Ben Chilwell's recent injury could help Cucurella secure more game time in the coming weeks.