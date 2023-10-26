Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues want Aaron Ramsdale; Liverpool eyeing Ian Maatsen, and more - October 26, 2023

Chelsea are preparing for their upcoming Premier League game against Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (October 28). Mauricio Pochettino's team are coming off a 2-2 draw against Arsenal last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. Elsewhere, Liverpool want to bring Blues defender Ian Maatsen to Anfield.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from October 26, 2023.

Chelsea want Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are interested in Aaron Ramsdale, according to The Mirror. The English goalkeeper has dropped down the pecking order this season at Arsenal since the arrival of David Raya on loan from Brentford. The Spaniard has become the No. 1 at the Emirates, raising questions about Ramsdale's future.

The Blues are attentive to the situation as they look to add another goalkeeper to their roster. The London giants bid adieu to Edouard Mendy this summer, while Kepa Arrizabalaga moved to Real Madrid on loan and is unlikely to return.

Robert Sanchez was signed from Brighton & Hove Albion, but Pochettino remains in the market for another custodian. The Argentinean has his eyes on Ramsdale and would like to move for him in January.

The Gunners are likely to demand a hefty fee for the player, as his contract runs till 2027.

Liverpool eyeing Ian Maatsen

Liverpool are interested in Ian Maatsen, according to Team Talk. The Dutchman is an emerging talent at Stamford Bridge but remains linked with a move away from Chelsea in January.

Manchester City are already hot on his trail, while Burnley already failed with a £31.5 million bid in the summer. Liverpool have now joined the fray. Jurgen Klopp is searching for Andy Robertson's long-term replacement, with the Scottish left-back soon to be 30.

Robertson dislocated his shoulded during the international break, which has further highlighted the lack of an able backup in the squad. Liverpool reckon Maatsen could be the answer.

The player is highly rated at Stamford Bridge but remains keen to leave the Blues at the turn of the year.

Thiago Silva yet to make decision on future

Thiago Silva's future at Stamford Bridge remains undecided.

Thiago Silva is yet to make a decision on his future, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian defender is in the final phase of his career and isn't expected to carry on for much longer. The 39-year-old's contract with Chelsea expires at the end of the season but hasn't agreed a new deal yet.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Silva will only make a decision on his next move in 2024.

"One player with an uncertain future is Thiago Silva – we know he’s heading towards the end of his contract, currently making him a free agent in summer 2024, and there are some reports that he could move back to Brazil with Fluminense at the end of this season,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Still, my understanding is that Silva has not decided anything at this stage and no decision will be made now.

"It will be up to the player, and he will decide in 2024. In my opinion Thiago is still a fantastic defender, but, for him and Chelsea to continue together, they need to be 100% convinced on both player and club side."

Recent reports have linked the Blues with a move for Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni as a replacement for Silva. However, Romano rubbished those claims, adding that there has been no contact regarding a move.

“If Silva were to leave Chelsea, could they sign a replacement? There’s nothing concrete on that for now as Silva’s future hasn’t been decided anyway, so I’d say recent rumours linking the Blues with Alessandro Bastoni are quite premature," wrote Romano.

He concluded:

"I’m not aware of any contact with the Inter defender, though of course it’s easy to mention “interest” for one of the most talented left footed centre-backs in Europe.

"Bastoni recently signed new deal at Inter, and as far as I’m aware, there’s nothing else happening at this stage.”

Silva continues to be an omnipresent figure under Mauricio Pochettino this season, starting all nine Premier League games.